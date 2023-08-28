Subdued Growth No Barrier To Certara, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CERT) Price

Certara, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CERT) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 7.3x may look like a poor investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Healthcare Services industry in the United States have P/S ratios below 2.1x. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

How Has Certara Performed Recently?

Recent times haven't been great for Certara as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. It might be that many expect the uninspiring revenue performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/S ratio from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Certara would need to produce outstanding growth that's well in excess of the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 12%. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see revenue up by 56% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 11% per year during the coming three years according to the eight analysts following the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 17% growth per year, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

With this information, we find it concerning that Certara is trading at a P/S higher than the industry. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've concluded that Certara currently trades on a much higher than expected P/S since its forecast growth is lower than the wider industry. When we see a weak revenue outlook, we suspect the share price faces a much greater risk of declining, bringing back down the P/S figures. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

