Subdued Growth No Barrier To Kinatico Ltd's (ASX:KYP) Price

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 1.8x in the IT industry in Australia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Kinatico Ltd's (ASX:KYP) P/S ratio, which comes in at about the same. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does Kinatico's Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent times haven't been great for Kinatico as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this lacklustre revenue performance will turn around. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Kinatico's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 14% gain to the company's revenues. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 110% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 13% per annum as estimated by the two analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 21% each year, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that Kinatico's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our look at the analysts forecasts of Kinatico's revenue prospects has shown that its inferior revenue outlook isn't negatively impacting its P/S as much as we would have predicted. When we see companies with a relatively weaker revenue outlook compared to the industry, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/S lower. A positive change is needed in order to justify the current price-to-sales ratio.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 1 warning sign for Kinatico that you should be aware of.

