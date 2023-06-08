Subdued Growth No Barrier To Naim Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:NAIM) Price

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.8x in the Construction industry in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Naim Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:NAIM) P/S ratio of 0.7x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How Naim Holdings Berhad Has Been Performing

For instance, Naim Holdings Berhad's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. Perhaps investors believe the recent revenue performance is enough to keep in line with the industry, which is keeping the P/S from dropping off. If you like the company, you'd at least be hoping this is the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Naim Holdings Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 23% decrease to the company's top line. At least revenue has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say that revenue growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 30% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's curious that Naim Holdings Berhad's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Bottom Line On Naim Holdings Berhad's P/S

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Naim Holdings Berhad's average P/S is a bit surprising since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider industry forecast. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/S as this revenue performance isn't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's hard to accept the current share price as fair value.

