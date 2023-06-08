Subdued Growth No Barrier To PAR Technology Corporation's (NYSE:PAR) Price

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Electronic industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.6x, PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) looks to be giving off some sell signals with its 2.7x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

Check out our latest analysis for PAR Technology

What Does PAR Technology's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

PAR Technology certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on PAR Technology will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

How Is PAR Technology's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, PAR Technology would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 22% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 91% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 10% over the next year. With the industry predicted to deliver 16% growth, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

With this information, we find it concerning that PAR Technology is trading at a P/S higher than the industry. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've concluded that PAR Technology currently trades on a much higher than expected P/S since its forecast growth is lower than the wider industry. When we see a weak revenue outlook, we suspect the share price faces a much greater risk of declining, bringing back down the P/S figures. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for PAR Technology that you need to take into consideration.

If you're unsure about the strength of PAR Technology's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here