Subdued Growth No Barrier To Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PUNCAK) Price

It's not a stretch to say that Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PUNCAK) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.5x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Water Utilities industry in Malaysia, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.7x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

For instance, Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. It might be that many expect the company to put the disappointing revenue performance behind them over the coming period, which has kept the P/S from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 11%. This means it has also seen a slide in revenue over the longer-term as revenue is down 52% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 17% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. Apparently many investors in the company are way less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our look at Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad revealed its shrinking revenues over the medium-term haven't impacted the P/S as much as we anticipated, given the industry is set to grow. Even though it matches the industry, we're uncomfortable with the current P/S ratio, as this dismal revenue performance is unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless the the circumstances surrounding the recent medium-term improve, it wouldn't be wrong to expect a a difficult period ahead for the company's shareholders.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of.

