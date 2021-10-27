U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

Subir Chowdhury awarded UK's prestigious Manufacturing Gold Medal

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), UK honored Subir Chowdhury with its prestigious Mensforth Manufacturing Gold Medal for his pioneering work in the field of Quality Engineering and Management, and outstanding contributions to improving process and product quality in all types of manufacturing industries. Through his work on process improvement with Six Sigma and Design for Six Sigma, and his contributions on the promotion of excellence, he has improved the quality of life on a global scale.

The Mensforth Manufacturing Gold Medal is awarded to individuals who have made major and distinguished contributions in the manufacturing sector. Past recipients include The Lord Bamford DL, chairman of J.C. Bamford, Nigel Whitehead, CBE, managing director of BAE Systems, Sir David Roberts McMurtry, CBE, executive chairman of Renishaw plc.

Subir Chowdhury is chairman and CEO of ASI Consulting Group, LLC, headquartered in Michigan. He has been helping his clients in many industries to transform their organizations by embracing quality and develop processes that increased profitability by saving billions of dollars and increase market share. Chowdhury is one of the Most Influential Management Thinkers in the World by Thinkers 50 of London, UK. His alma mater, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur established the Subir Chowdhury School of Quality and Reliability, the first of its kind in the world to promote the education and research on quality. He is the author of fifteen books, including several international bestsellers such as The Power of Six Sigma, The Ice Cream Maker, and The Difference. He is Honorary Member or Fellow of 10 global prestigious professional societies and received many awards including 'Outstanding American by Choice Award' by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Society of Manufacturing Engineers' Gold Medal.

Air Marshal Sir Julian Young, IET President, said: "I'm honoured to present Dr. Subir Chowdhury with the Mensforth Gold Medal for Manufacturing. He has excelled in his profession and made a notable difference within the manufacturing industry and its subsequent impact on society. This Award is one of the IET's most prestigious achievement medals, showcasing the very best global innovators. Dr. Chowdhury should be rightly proud of his achievements – he is an incredible role model for the next generation."

Chowdhury said: "I am deeply honored to receive this international award in recognition of my services and accomplishments in the manufacturing industry. To know that my work has contributed to the improvement of manufacturing processes, quality and the subsequent benefit to society is very humbling."

About IET
The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) is one of the world's largest professional engineering institutions, making a difference for 150 years.

About ASI
ASI Consulting Group, LLC is a global leader on strategic initiatives, quality management and engineering consulting, and training.

Media Contact:
Jodi Caldwell
2485301395

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12891163

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/subir-chowdhury-awarded-uks-prestigious-manufacturing-gold-medal-301409948.html

SOURCE ASI

