U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,490.00
    -14.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,898.00
    -99.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,877.00
    -28.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.60
    -7.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.41
    -0.74 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.00
    +10.60 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    +0.32 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1260
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.99
    -2.67 (-9.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3487
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7620
    -0.3620 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,377.39
    +1,145.89 (+3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.94
    +48.76 (+5.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.91
    +46.54 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

The submarine cable systems market is projected to grow from USD 13.8 billion in 2021 to USD 22.7 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5%from 2021 to 2026

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Submarine power cables are widely used to link shore-based power grids. These cables carry power from one country to another, as well as from one offshore installation to another, and transfer power from offshore renewable energy generation plants, which use wind, wave, and tidal energy for electricity generation to other installations, consumers, regional electrical transmission networks, etc.

New York, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Submarine Cable Systems Market by Application, Component Offering, Voltage, Type, insulation, End User and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05586651/?utm_source=GNW


By insulation type, the market for Oil-Impregnated Paper (OIP) segment is expected to hold largest share during the forecast period
OIP-insulated submarine power cables offer high voltage insulation and are usually employed for high-voltage DC transmission.These are also called mass-impregnated cables and are sustainable for the environment.

This insulation type is the go-to for insulation for submarine power interconnectors, as it is suited for long-distance transmissions at extreme depths.

The offshore wind power generation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of the submarine power cable systems market during the forecast period.
Increase in use of submarine power cables for long-distance power transmission by offshore wind power generation plants is expected to fuel the demand for submarine power cables for offshore wind power generation during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share of the submarine power cable systems market during the forecast period.
Planned investment for using renewable power sources in China, advanced research and development activities in Japan, and related government initiatives in Asian countries are expected drive the regions revenue generation from submarine power cable systems market.

Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:
• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 35%
• By Designation – C-level – 45%, Director-level – 25%, and, Other – 30%
• By Region – North America - 55%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 15%, and RoW – 10%

The key players operating in the submarine cable systems market include Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), SubCom LLC (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), NEXANS (France), and Prysmian Group (Italy).

The Submarine Cable Systems market has been segmented into application, type, offering, voltage, component, insulation, end-user, and region.

Based on application the submarine communication cable market has been segmented into power cable and communication cable.Based on type the submarine communication cable market has been segmented into dry plant products and wet plant products.

Based on offering the submarine communication cable market has been segmented by installation & commissioning, maintenance, and upgrades.Based on region the submarine communication cable market has been segmented by Trans-Atlantic, Trans-Pacific, Intra-Asia, Americas, Eu-Asia, and EMEA.

Based on type the submarine power cable market has been segmented by single core and multicore.Based on voltage the submarine power cable market has been segmented by medium voltage and high voltage.

Based on insulation the submarine power cable market has been segmented by Cross-linked Polyethylene (XLPE), Oil Impregnated Paper, Resin Impregnated Paper (RIP), and Resin Impregnated Synthetics (RIS). Based on End-User the submarine power cable market has been segmented by offshore wind, inter-country & island connections, and offshore oil & gas. Based on region the submarine power cable market has been segmented by North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the market based on application, type, offering, voltage, component, insulation, end-user, and region have been conducted to give an overall view of the submarine cable systems market.
• A value chain analysis has been performed to provide in-depth insights into the submarine cable systems market.
• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the submarine cable systems market have been detailed in this report.
• Detailed information regarding the COVID-19 impact on the submarine cable systems market has been provided in the report.
• The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the market, along with key players, as well as in-depth analysis of their revenues
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05586651/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Taco Bell's Menu Has Something New (You Can't Eat It)

    The Yum fast-food brand Taco Bell wants to make sure its store leaders look like the people who eat and work in its restaurants.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Back in the News with New CO2 Emission Numbers

    New statistics released by CoinShares questions statistics discussed by lawmakers and whether Bitcoin mining is in fact impacting the environment.

  • Exxon unveils sweeping restructuring in latest cost cutting move

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday disclosed a sweeping restructuring of its global operations that will combine its refining and chemicals businesses into one, and put its energy transition business on the same footing as its other operations. The broad restructuring marks its latest cost-cutting effort after activist investors seeking to boost returns and address the energy transition won three seats last spring on its board. Exxon vowed to cut $6 billion from operating costs by next year after suffering a historic $22.4 billion loss in 2020.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for February 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2022.

  • What happens when colleagues know each other’s salaries

    A new academic study found that pay transparency makes wages more equitable and decouples performance from salary.

  • Exxon to Move HQ to Houston, Merge Refining and Chemicals

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. will relocate its corporate headquarters to the Houston area from suburban Dallas and combine its chemical and refining divisions in a major shake-up aimed at reducing costs. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets

  • McDonald’s Investors Say Ex-CEO Easterbrook Must Return More Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Some McDonald’s Corp. investors criticized the fast-food chain for agreeing to allow former Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook’s to return $105 million in compensation following his ouster over sexual relations with subordinates, saying the company should have gotten more.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility:

  • Top Energy Stocks for February 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2022.

  • MBA Student By Day, ‘Hamilton’ Dancer By Night

    It’s one thing to be an MBA student. It’s another to be an MBA student while performing six days per week in the Hamilton ensemble. For Sam Aberman, a Fully Employed MBA (FEMBA) student at UCLA ... The post MBA Student By Day, ‘Hamilton’ Dancer By Night appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • What Is Mexican Food? A Nevada Court Has the Tricky Job of Deciding

    A culinary conundrum over two salads and a rice bowl has two restaurants at a shopping center at odds, so their landlord took the question to court.

  • Burger King, Domino’s Pull Back on Value Menus as Costs Rise

    Chains are reducing their menus of discounted items or shrinking portions, hoping it will bring less pushback from consumers than straight price increases.

  • OPEC+ Expected to Ratify Supply Hike While Struggling to Deliver

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies are expected to approve another modest oil-output increase this week, yet once again struggle to deliver all of the extra supplies into a red-hot crude market.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapPrince An

  • Top Stocks for February 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock’s price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case), then the stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • More than one-third of Americans say they’ve never had a retirement account

    Never had a retirement account? You’re not alone – 36% of American workers said they’ve never had a retirement account, such as a 401(k) plan or an IRA, a new Bankrate survey found. Generation Z and lower-income households were more likely to fall in this group.

  • Fiverr: The Gig Economy Is Here

    The company is riding the wave of a new job landscape

  • Why Shares in Brazilian Airline Azul Soared Today

    In a nutshell, it was a strong day for aviation stocks in general, led by the news of a significant order for Boeing from Qatar Airways for up to 100 aircraft. According to Boeing, Qatar Airways agreed to order up to 50 widebody 777-8 freighters. Furthermore, the airline signed a memorandum of understanding for up to 50 737 MAX aircraft.

  • JOINT VENTURE ANNOUNCES DISCOVERY AT KAWA-1 WELL, OFFSHORE GUYANA

    CGX Energy Inc. (TSXV: OYL) ("CGX") and Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera"), the majority shareholder of CGX and joint venture (the "Joint Venture") partner of CGX in the Petroleum Prospecting License for the Corentyne block offshore Guyana, today announced that the Joint Venture has made a discovery at the Kawa-1 well, in the Corentyne Block.

  • Sacklers near deal to increase opioid settlement in Purdue bankruptcy

    Members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma LP are nearing an agreement to boost their more than $4 billion offer to resolve sprawling opioid litigation after negotiating with states that had objected to terms of the OxyContin maker's bankruptcy reorganization, according to a court filing. Sackler family members and states objecting to terms of Purdue's bankruptcy reorganization are "close to an agreement in principle" to contribute additional cash beyond the $4.325 billion they had pledged to settle opioid litigation, according to a mediator's interim report filed on Monday. An agreement involving members of the Sackler family and several state attorneys general could potentially end a legal challenge that has prevented Purdue from exiting bankruptcy, and clear the way for a plan aimed at helping to abate the opioid crisis.

  • Great Resignation could fuel more withdrawals from retirement accounts

    The pandemic prompted people to dip into retirement savings. The Great Resignation may do the same.