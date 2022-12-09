U.S. markets closed

Submarine fiber cable market: Growth opportunities led by Cenergy Holdings SA and Ciena Corp. - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The submarine fiber cable market size is forecasted to increase by USD 4,852.77 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 12.2%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rapid developments in telecommunication networks, the increasing need for higher bandwidth, and the growing demand for cloud-based services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Submarine Fiber Cable Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Submarine Fiber Cable Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global submarine fiber cable market as a part of the electrical components and equipment market, which covers companies engaged in manufacturing electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment.

Charts and data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Cenergy Holdings SA, Ciena Corp., Corning Inc., Hengtong Group Co Ltd, Hesfibel Subsea Cables, Hexatronic Group AB, Jiangsu Hengtong Au Optronics Co., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd, LS Cable and System Ltd., NEC Corp., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Nokia Corp., OCC Corp., Prysmian Spa, Qingdao Hanhe Cable Co. Ltd., SSG cable group, SubCom LLC, Tele Fonika Kable SA, Turkuaz Kablo AS, and Xtera Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the submarine fiber cable market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by source (consortia, private enterprises, and governments and development banks) and service type (installation, maintenance, and upgrade).

Segmentation by end-user (inclusion/exclusion)

  • Inclusion:

The consortia segment grew gradually by USD 3,461.09 million between 2017 and 2021. In the consortia model, many telecom operators, Internet service providers (ISPs), and private enterprises create partnerships to construct, operate, and maintain a large undersea fiber cable network. Such partnerships help in reducing the initial investments and the cost of upgrades. Most submarine fiber cable projects need billions of dollars in investments for surveying, manufacturing, deploying, testing, operating, and maintaining submarine fiber cables. A majority of this funding comes from consortia. Such factors will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report.

Related reports -

Submarine power cable market by end-user and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 1.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.5%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (offshore wind, island connection and inter-country, offshore oil, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Submarine market by type and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 9.86 billion from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.65%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growing arms race among countries is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

What are the key data covered in the submarine fiber cable market?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the submarine fiber cable market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the submarine fiber cable market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the submarine fiber cable market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of submarine fiber cable market vendors

Submarine Fiber Cable Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

161

Base year

2022

Historic Period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.2%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4,852.77 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

11.2

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing contribution

APAC at 54%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Companies profiled

Cenergy Holdings SA, Ciena Corp., Corning Inc., Hengtong Group Co Ltd, Hesfibel Subsea Cables, Hexatronic Group AB, Jiangsu Hengtong Au Optronics Co., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd, LS Cable and System Ltd., NEC Corp., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Nokia Corp., OCC Corp., Prysmian Spa, Qingdao Hanhe Cable Co. Ltd., SSG cable group, SubCom LLC, Tele Fonika Kable SA, Turkuaz Kablo AS, and Xtera Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global Submarine Fiber Cable Market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Source Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Service type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Source

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Source

  • 6.3 Consortia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Private enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Governments and development banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Source

7 Market Segmentation by Service Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Service Type

  • 7.3 Installation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Maintenance and upgrade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Service Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Cenergy Holdings SA

  • 12.4 Ciena Corp.

  • 12.5 Corning Inc.

  • 12.6 Hengtong Group Co Ltd

  • 12.7 Hesfibel Subsea Cables

  • 12.8 Hexatronic Group AB

  • 12.9 Jiangsu Hengtong Au Optronics Co.

  • 12.10 Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd

  • 12.11 LS Cable and System Ltd.

  • 12.12 NEC Corp.

  • 12.13 Nokia Corp.

  • 12.14 Prysmian Spa

  • 12.15 SSG cable group

  • 12.16 SubCom LLC

  • 12.17 Tele Fonika Kable SA

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/submarine-fiber-cable-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-cenergy-holdings-sa-and-ciena-corp---technavio-301698522.html

SOURCE Technavio

