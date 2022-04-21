U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,393.66
    -65.79 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.76
    -368.03 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,174.65
    -278.41 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.46
    -46.72 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.03
    +0.24 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.40
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    -0.55 (-2.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0841
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3033
    -0.0032 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3550
    +0.4280 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,762.28
    -710.12 (-1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.15
    -22.77 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Submit your questions for a TechCrunch+ Twitter Space with immigration law attorney Sophie Alcorn

Walter Thompson
·1 min read

On Tuesday, April 26, at 2:30 p.m. PDT/5:30 p.m. EDT, I'm hosting a Twitter Space with Sophie Alcorn, an immigration law attorney based in Silicon Valley and author of Dear Sophie, a column that appears on TechCrunch+ each Wednesday.

We'll discuss a number of relevant issues for technology workers and founders who are considering setting up shop in the U.S., including H-1B visas, pathways for international student founders, what to do if you weren't selected in the green card lottery and information for members of the Ukrainian IT community who've been impacted by the ongoing Russian invasion of their country.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This Space is open to everyone, so please click through to set a reminder for the chat and submit your immigration-related questions so we can raise them during the Q&A.

TechCrunch+ members receive access to weekly “Dear Sophie” columns; use promo code ALCORN to purchase a one- or two-year subscription for 50% off.

The information provided in “Dear Sophie” is general information and not legal advice. For more information on the limitations of “Dear Sophie,” please view our full disclaimer. "Dear Sophie" is a federally registered trademark. You can contact Sophie directly at Alcorn Immigration Law.

Recommended Stories

  • Democratic Reps. Elissa Slotkin, Abigail Spanberger warn Biden administration of border 'security crisis'

    EXCLUSIVE: Two frontline Democrats have teamed up to warn the Biden administration of a looming immigration crisis if border agents no longer have a Trump-era tool to expel migrants from the country.

  • US to welcome Ukraine refugees but no longer through Mexico

    The Biden administration is making it easier for refugees fleeing Russia’s war on Ukraine to come to the United States from Europe while trying to shut down an informal route through northern Mexico that has emerged in recent weeks. Under a program announced Thursday, the U.S. will streamline refugee applications for Ukrainians and others fleeing the fighting, but will no longer routinely grant entry to those who show up at the U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum. Volunteers, many from American churches, were shuttling Ukrainians from a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, to the closest border crossing as news spread of plans to discourage a means of entering the U.S. taken by thousands of refugees since the invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin began almost two months ago.

  • Advocates call out double standard for Black and brown migrants vs. Ukrainian refugees

    Immigrant rights advocates are saying that a double standard is being applied at the U.S southern border.

  • Psaki rules out Biden admin delaying Title 42 removal as more Dems break

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday appeared to rule out the possibility of the Biden administration delaying the removal of Title 42 next month.

  • The Undocumented Youth Changing New Mexico

    When Eduardo Esquivel was a student at the University of New Mexico, he was invited to go camping in Chama, at the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains. An avid hiker, Esquivel had never been to the state’s famously beautiful northern border, so he packed a bedroll and joined a group of strangers for the […]

  • More Cubans immigrating to the US by crossing from Mexico

    For years after leaving Cuba, the mother of two tried to get her children and parents into the U.S. through legal channels. Finally, she decided she wouldn’t wait any longer: She paid more than $40,000 dollars to someone to help them sneak in through Mexico. It's a very different reality from years ago, when Cubans enjoyed special protections that other immigrants did not have.

  • Uninsurance Among Immigrants: Additional Barriers Faced and What’s Being Done

    Although lawmakers have made positive strides recently toward improving the status of immigrant healthcare coverage and eligibility, a new study brief has found that noncitizen immigrants -- including...

  • Democrats Blew It on Immigration, Now They’re Making It Worse

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyAfter years of avoiding questions on border security, Democrats have finally come to realize they can’t sidestep the issue.The problem is that in an effort to make up for bad politics, many are holding onto bad policy.How did we get here?Well it all goes back to Stephen Miller, senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, who may have been the only person in the world to celebrate the arrival of COVID-19. That’s because, as The New Yo

  • Denmark in talks with Rwanda on transfer of asylum-seekers

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark is in talks with Rwanda about setting up a new procedure for transferring asylum seekers to the East African nation, mirroring a similar move by Britain announced last week. A deal with Rwanda would make Denmark the first European Union member to effectively bypass the bloc's fragmented migration and asylum system. "Our dialogue with the Rwandan government includes a mechanism for the transfer of asylum seekers," Immigration Minister Mattias Tesfaye told Reuters on Wednesday.

  • A ‘border strike force’ in Missouri? Gov. Parson should concentrate on real problems

    Undocumented immigrants make up less than 1% of the state’s population. But they’re rich targets for GOP political theater. | Editorial

  • Over 500 Rohingya flee Malaysian detention, 6 die on highway

    More than 500 Rohingya refugees escaped from detention in Malaysia on Wednesday following a protest but most were rearrested, immigration officials said. The Immigration Department said 528 Rohingya fled after breaking a door and barrier grill at a temporary detention center in northern Penang state. Police and other agencies were deployed and rearrested 362 detainees, the department said in a statement.

  • Texas Border Patrol agents arrest child predators, gang members trying to enter US illegally

    Two child predators and multiple gang members were arrested trying to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border within the past week, officials said late Tuesday.

  • Why Ukrainian Kids are Being Temporarily Kept from Their Families at the Southern Border

    The New York Times reports that refugee children attempting to cross into the U.S. with family friends are being held at government shelters for days or sometimes weeks due to a 2008 law

  • Midterm elections: Immigration, Title 42 leave Democrats in 'bad shape,' campaign experts say

    An already tough midterm year for Democrats is poised to get rougher when the Biden administration rescinds Title 42 next month, a move experts warn could lead to a rush of migrants seeking asylum in the United States.

  • Ukrainian Children Are Being Separated From Caregivers at U.S. Border

    LOS ANGELES — After Iryna Merezhko persuaded her sister in Ukraine that her young nephew should join her in Los Angeles to wait out the war, she traveled halfway around the globe to pick him up. “I told him it would be a California vacation,” she recalled. “We would go to Disneyland, Universal Studios, the beach.” The boy, Ivan Yereshov, 14, made it with her to Tijuana, Mexico, early this month, joining thousands of Ukrainians waiting at the border for permission to enter the United States. Sign

  • AutoNation top earnings expectations, as big beat in used vehicles offset decline in new vehicles

    Shares of AutoNation Inc. rallied 1.3% in premarket trading Thursday, after the auto seller reported first-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as a big beat in sales of used vehicles offset a slight miss in new vehicles. Net income increased to $362.1 million, or $5.78 a share, from $239.4 million, or $2.85 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $5.25. Revenue grew 14.4% to $6.75 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $6.51 billion

  • Heineken buoyed by higher beer sales and prices

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Dutch brewer Heineken stuck to its 2022 profit margin forecast on Wednesday after a sharp jump in first-quarter beer sales and prices cheered investors despite added uncertainty from the conflict in Ukraine. Driven by a steady loosening of coronavirus restrictions, particularly in Europe, Heineken's beer volumes rose by 5.2% on a like-for-like basis from the same period last year, beating the 3.5% average forecast in a company-compiled poll. The increase in Europe was 11.5%, with beer sales in bars and restaurants almost tripling.

  • Netflix's best days are behind it, says analyst who predicted the stock's crash

    Is a turnaround at Netflix brewing?

  • JPMorgan Told to Review Its Risk Management by U.K. Regulators

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. regulators have told JPMorgan Chase & Co. to review how the firm manages its operational risk as the Prudential Regulation Authority intensifies its scrutiny of the reporting processes of banks it supervises.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingNetflix Rout

  • SL Green Bets on Manhattan Offices in First Purchase Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- SL Green Realty Corp. agreed to buy a tower on Manhattan’s Park Avenue in its first office acquisition since 2018.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S. AlliesThe real estate investment trus