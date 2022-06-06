U.S. markets close in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,123.26
    +14.72 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,927.63
    +27.93 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,052.45
    +39.72 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.10
    +6.04 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.29
    -0.58 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.30
    -6.90 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    +0.18 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0699
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0310
    +0.0740 (+2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2537
    +0.0044 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7290
    +0.8690 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,212.16
    +1,312.88 (+4.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    675.85
    -1.71 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Submit your session idea for TechCrunch Disrupt

Alexandra Ames
·3 min read

More than 10,000 people will flock to San Francisco on October 18-20 to attend TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 and honestly, we can’t wait to see every one of them in person. And, if you can’t be there IRL, we’ll also be thrilled to see you for the Disrupt online edition on October 21.

One of the big reasons folks consistently attend Disrupt year after year is to hear from our high-caliber speakers and gain insights from the quality content they deliver. Ready for one of the industry’s worst-kept secrets? We get some of the best speaker suggestions from you, our engaged startup community.

It’s true, and our call for speakers is open right now — but not much longer.

This is your opportunity to apply for a chance to suggest an idea for content at Disrupt. Share your expertise, a unique perspective about the startup ecosystem, your founder story or some other compelling aspect of your startup experience. If you have content to help others build a successful business, we want to hear from you.

Now, this doesn’t have to be all about you. Who do you think should step into the Disrupt spotlight? You’re welcome to nominate someone you think brings essential expertise to the startup table.

Either way, we have a limited number of slots available through this application process. If you’ve dreamed of stepping onto the stage at Disrupt to share your knowledge and expertise — or know someone who has — apply right here, right now.

We’re accepting applications through this Friday, June 10, 2022, and we’ll let you know if you've made the cut no later than July 31. If you make the cut, we’ll provide more information regarding the benefits and format of your presentation.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place on October 18-20 in San Francisco, with an online day on October 21. Don’t miss your chance to join the ranks of distinguished Disrupt speakers. Apply before the June 10 deadline and show us your expertise!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/49fd01e1e29fbf7a1f20d98e1dccbe17 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-49fd01e1e29fbf7a1f20d98e1dccbe17') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-49fd01e1e29fbf7a1f20d98e1dccbe17' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Selling Your Home “As Is” with Archway Homes Never Felt So Good!”

    Selling your home, whether due to downsizing, a job transfer, death of a loved one, illness, because you are facing foreclosure or some other reason, can take an emotional toll. Add in doing any extensive or expensive renovations to make your home more appealing, having it ready to show at a moment’s notice, waiting for the right buyer and the closing, and paying a real estate agent’s commission or seller’s closing costs, and it can be even more daunting.

  • Here’s Where You Know The "Stranger Things" Season 4 Actors From

    So some of these folks have just been terrifying for years, huh.View Entire Post ›

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Is Salesforce A Buy Or Sell As Software Growth Stocks Struggle

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Apple’s Coming iOS 16: A Wish List

    An exploration of features missing from our iPhone software and what we hope to see from Apple when it announces the next iOS at WWDC.

  • LastPass no longer requires a password to access your vault

    LastPass now lets you access your vault without a password.

  • Alithya unveils Microsoft Healthcare Power Apps

    Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") today announced details of its Alithya 365 Power Apps for Healthcare which further strengthen Alithya's position as a go-to partner for the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare.

  • Cryptio Raises $10M to Make Crypto Accounting Easier

    The back-office solution helps collect fragmented on-chain data for accounting and tax reporting purposes.

  • RoundGlass Living's Music for Wellbeing Channel Offers Subscribers a Visually Enchanting Journey

    RoundGlass Living, the app created by RoundGlass, a global Wholistic Wellbeing company dedicated to empowering people on their personal wellness journey, blends moving art, 3D generative video, and 3D abstract modeling into its Music for Wellbeing channel for an experience unlike any other in the journey to personal wellness. RoundGlass' skilled video team pairs visually engaging life and movement with the music and sounds celebrated for their ability to create Wholistic Wellbeing.

  • This Week in Apps: WWDC preview, hitting the Top Charts, Instagram's AMBER Alerts

    Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the weekly TechCrunch series that recaps the latest in mobile OS news, mobile applications and the overall app economy. The app industry continues to grow, with a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. App Annie says global spending across iOS and Google Play is up to $135 billion in 2021, and that figure will likely be higher when its annual report, including third-party app stores in China, is released next year.

  • Investors Get Back Into Corporate Bonds

    While bonds were out of favor for several months, many are now seeing better value in debt markets.

  • US May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolThe US may allow more sanctioned Iranian oil onto global markets even without a revival of the 2015 nuclear accord, according to the big

  • Why Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS Stocks Rise as Tech Rebounds; Treasuries Fall: Markets WrapRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundJohnson Faces UK Tory Leadership Vote as Party Anger Boils Over‘Team Transitory’ hasn’t given up hope of

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.

  • 10 Ways to Reduce Your 401(k) Taxes This Year

    How you take a 401(k) distribution can greatly impact your taxes. Read about 10 ways to help reduce the taxes you pay on 401(k) withdrawals.

  • Musk threatens to drop Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided

    Elon Musk on Monday warned that he might walk away from his $44 billion offer to acquire Twitter Inc if the social media network failed to provide data on spam and fake accounts. In a letter to Twitter, the billionaire reiterated his request for details on bot accounts and said he reserved all rights to terminate the merger as the company was in a "clear material breach" of its obligations by not providing him with the information. Twitter shares fell as much as 5.6% to $37.92 and were trading at a steep discount to Musk's offer of $54.20 per share, suggesting that investors did not expect the deal to close at the agreed price.

  • Two China Investment Banks to Cut Hong Kong Staff by 30%, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Chinese investment banks plan to lay off about 30% of their Hong Kong staff this year, Sing Tao Daily reported. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesStocks Extend Gains as Tech Rebounds; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsThe cuts will impact more

  • GSBA AND COMCAST RENEW RELIEF EFFORT FOR SMALL BUSINESSES WITH THIRD ROUND OF “READY FOR BUSINESS FUND”

    More than $200,000 in Grants are Available to Small Businesses Throughout Washington State

  • Oil tops $120 a barrel on Saudi pricing despite OPEC+ deal

    (Reuters) -Oil prices were largely unchanged after choppy trade on Monday, buoyed by Saudi Arabia raising its July crude prices but amid doubts a higher output target for OPEC+ oil producers would ease tight supply. Brent crude was up 4 cents to $119.76 a barrel at 12:22 p.m. EDT (1622 GMT) after touching an intraday high of $121.95. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $118.95 a barrel after hitting a three-month high of $120.99.