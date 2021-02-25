'Subnautica: Below Zero' will get a full release in May

After two years spent in early access, underwater survival sequel Subnautica: Below Zero is ready for the big time. Bucking the staggered rollout of its predecessor, developer Unknown Worlds is bringing the indie to PC, Mac and simultaneously to all major consoles, including the Nintendo Switch, on May 14.

The Subnautica follow-up, set in the aquatic depths of arctic alien planet 4546B, will be available via the Steam and Epic Game Store; on PlayStation 4 and 5; Xbox One and Series S/X; and the Switch in physical and digital editions for $30. For Switch players who missed the action the first time round, a physical bundle combining the original Subnautica and the sequel is also set to drop May 14 for $60.

Set a year after the events of the first game, Subnautica: Below Zero submerges you back into the perilous waters of its hostile alien world. Your aim is to stay alive by gathering resources and crafting new tech as you unravel the mysteries of the icy tundra. Unknown Worlds has spent the past couple years burnishing the early access version based on player feedback. Now, it's almost ready to unleash the open-world sequel to a bigger cohort of players all at once.