Subscirption-Based Gaming Market Expected to Reach $55.94 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Inclusion of technologies in gaming sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and 5G, the emergence of unlimited data plans, increase in use of smartphones and rise in internet penetration drive the growth of the global subscription-based gaming market. Based on device type, the smartphone segment grabbed the major share in 2020 and would rule the roost by 2031. It would also exhibit the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. By region, the market across LAMEA would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR , July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global subscription-based gaming market was estimated at $17.16 billion in 2021 and is predicted to amass $55.94 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

The driving forces behind the growth of the global subscription-based gaming market include technological advancements in gaming sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and 5G, the emergence of unlimited data plans, increase in use of smartphones and rise in internet penetration. However, increase in price of services offered by key vendors to gain more profit hinder the market growth. Conversely, emergence of cloud gaming and increase in number of SMEs in gaming sector are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for growth in the industry.

Download Report Sample (270 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17015

Covid-19 scenario –

  • The Covid-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the subscription-based gaming market as strict laws implemented by government authorities led people to stay at their homes, allowing them more time to spend on leisure activities such as gaming.

  • This availability of more leisure time gave way to wide adoption of subscription games.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the subscription-based gaming market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17015

The global subscription-based gaming market is analyzed across device type, game type and region.

Based on device type, the smartphone segment accounted for of nearly two-fifths of the total market in 2021 and is likely to rule the roost throughout the forecast period, 2022-2031. The same segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on game type, the action segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The adventure segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, capturing over two-fifths of the global subscription-based gaming industry, and is likely to show prominent growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the market across LAMEA would grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.5% throughout 2031. The other two regions discussed in the report include Europe and North America.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17015

The key market players analyzed in the global subscription-based gaming market report include Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Shadow, Sony Group Corporation, Tencent, Ubitus K.K., and Vortex. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

>> LIMITED-TIME OFFER << Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Premium Report -

Licence Type: Single User + Covid Impact

Licence Type: Five User License

Licence Type: Enterprise User License

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


