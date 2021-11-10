U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,669.11
    -16.14 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,211.42
    -108.56 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,772.25
    -114.29 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,417.48
    -9.81 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.78
    -2.37 (-2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.40
    +24.60 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.94
    +0.62 (+2.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1518
    -0.0079 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    +0.1040 (+7.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3461
    -0.0099 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9060
    +1.0260 (+0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    68,476.53
    +1,658.09 (+2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,683.28
    +49.58 (+3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,340.15
    +66.11 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.78
    -178.68 (-0.61%)
     

Subscription carbon offsetting platform Ecologi hits $8M total raised, includes General Catalyst

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

People subscribe to music so why wouldn’t they subscribe to carbon offsetting to alleviate their conscience about the climate crisis? That’s partly the thinking behind UK startup Ecologi, which uses the funds to plant 1m trees every 10 days in places like Africa, and Latin America, as well as doing things like protecting peatlands in Indonesia. By doing this it reduces your carbon footprint by buying carbon offsets tailored to what you consume.

In April, Ecologi closed a seed investment round of $5.75m (£4.05m) at a pre-money valuation of £16.5m from lead investor General Catalyst, with and Entrée Capital.

The subscription service - used by 35,000 individuals and businesses - allows members to “grow their own forest” with at least 12 trees a month and offset their carbon footprint by funding a wide range of the carbon reducing projects.

Launching in 2019 and bootstrapped until now, the company also puts all receipts, certificates, board minutes and financial statements all up on their public ledger.

It’s now hit a pre-money valuation of £75m after exceeding its £2m crowdfunding target on the UK’s Crowdcube platform. The money will be used for product development, growing its team and expanding in the US and EU. It's also now awaiting B-Corp certification.

In early 2022 the company also plans to launch Ecologi Zero, its real time carbon footprinting software for businesses.

This would compete with other carbon footprinting SaaS startups such as Normative, Spherics, Plan A and others.

Ecologi claims to have grown by more than 650% in nine months, and increased its impact through carbon reductions by 330% in the last year. In January 2021, turnover was at £3.0m ARR (annual recurring revenue), but the company projects it will end the year with £8.5m ARR.

So far it claims to have has funded 5,563,947 trees, removing 236,423 tonnes worth of CO2e. The majority of these trees were planted across Madagascar, Mozambique, Nicaragua, the United States, Australia, the UK, and Kenya. Projects the company supported in the quarter included protecting peatlands in Indonesia and producing energy from landfill gas in Turkey and from waste rice husks in India.

Elliot Coad, CEO and co-founder, commented: “Community ownership is at the heart of what we do, and has been the driving force behind our growth over the last two years, so we felt it was only fitting that we offered our loyal subscribers the chance to own a stake in Ecologi. Since GC’s investment in April this year, we have spent the last three months turning down VC money in favour of a community based crowdfund.”

Recommended Stories

  • Where Will Enphase Energy Be in 5 Years?

    Several clean-energy technology companies are driving this change, and one such company is leading microinverter manufacturer Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH). Enphase Energy supplies microinverters, an essential component that converts direct current produced by solar panels to alternating current. The company's microinverters are far more efficient than central inverters that were previously used in residential solar installations.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Rocketed Today

    Fuel cell stocks rocketed on Monday after the House of Representatives finally passed a landmark $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, paving the way for long-awaited federal spending on America's infrastructure, including big investments in clean energy. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): up 15%. The bill that passed Nov. 5 calls for investments across the infrastructure sector, including $7.5 billion on zero- and low-emission buses and ferries and another $7.5 billion on electric-vehicle charging infrastructure.

  • AdVerizon

    iPhone 12 mini with 5G on us.

    Get the ultimate iPhone 12 mini on us. Online only. With select Unlimited plans. Add'l terms apply.

  • /R E P E A T -- 2021 Third Quarter Results Conference Call And Webcast/

    Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) (« Innergex » or the « Corporation ») will release its 2021 Third Quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, and will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 10 AM (EST). The speakers will be Mr. Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-François Neault, Chief Financial Officer.

  • GE energy spinoff aims to capture interest in renewables

    (Reuters) -General Electric Co's plan to spin off energy units into a standalone company could attract investors looking for a well-known name in renewables if they can overlook legacy fossil-fuel operations, financial experts said. The energy unit will combine existing wind and gas-fired power turbines and services, and software businesses. "Customers need GE at its best and at its most focused to help them navigate the energy transition," Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said in an interview, referring to utilities and others now moving to solar, wind and hydropower.

  • Rolls-Royce Raises $617 Million for Small Nuclear Reactors

    (Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc raised 455 million pounds ($617 million) to fund the development of small modular nuclear reactors, with almost half of the financing coming from the U.K. government.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?The Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?Britain has

  • AdTonal

    Tonal: Take $250 Off

    Save on the Smartest Home Gym: take $250 off your Tonal purchase today.

  • ADT to enter solar energy market with $825M Sunpro Solar acquisition

    The Boca Raton company plans to bring residential and commercial rooftop solar energy panels to its customers.

  • City comment: Rolls-Royce’s mini-nuclear power stations offer a lot of promise - will it become reality?

    SMRs are cheaper and smaller than a Dungeness or Sizewell and can power up to 1 million homes. So what’s the catch?

  • Southwest, IAG agree to buy sustainable aviation fuel made from wood waste

    Southwest Airlines and British Airways-owner IAG agreed to purchase nearly 300 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel created from woody biomass at a Mississippi biorefinery, the companies said on Wednesday. The aviation industry has thrown its weight behind SAF as a way to make flying more environmentally friendly before less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen airplane options become available from the late 2030s. Velocys' Bayou Fuels facility is expected to produce fuel that is considered carbon negative, due to its use of biogenetic feedstock, renewable power and carbon capture technology offsetting the emissions from burning the fuel.

  • AdVokey

    Vokey SM8 - The Height of Wedge Innovation

    Explore the height of wedge innovation with Vokey Design SM8 wedges, featuring a reimagined progressive center of gravity.

  • Is your electric car as eco-friendly as you thought?

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Electric vehicles (EVs) are a powerful weapon https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/six-major-carmakers-agree-phase-out-fossil-fuel-vehicles-by-2040-uk-says-2021-11-10 in the world's battle to beat global warming https://www.reuters.com/business/cop, yet their impact varies hugely from nation-to-nation and in some places they pollute more than gasoline models, data analysis shows. In Europe, where sales are rising the fastest in the world, EVs in Poland and Kosovo actually generate more carbon emissions because grids are so coal-reliant, according to the data compiled by research consultancy Radiant Energy Group (REG). Elsewhere around Europe, however, the picture is better, though the relative carbon savings https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/when-do-electric-vehicles-become-cleaner-than-gasoline-cars-2021-06-29 depend on what supplies grids and the time of day vehicles are charged.

  • One of the biggest obstacles to America’s energy transition is its woeful power grid, says Iberdrola CEO

    The U.S. grid lags years behind Europe's, says Ignacio Galán

  • Private investors are finally rivaling public financing of fusion energy

    The startup is one of several in a race to make fusion energy commercially viable in the next few years.

  • AdThe Ascent

    New card hits market with $200 bonus

    New card alert! Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 within three months, and unlimited cash rewards on purchases

  • First Solar Is Hitting on All Cylinders

    The global solar industry continues to grow in 2021, driven not only by the cost effectiveness of solar as an energy source, but also because of high fossil fuel prices. As the costs of coal, natural gas, and oil rise, solar energy becomes a great alternative for countries around the world, and that's fueling solar energy stocks this year. One of the industry leaders is First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), which has long been one of the most profitable companies in solar and is now back in growth mode.

  • SFC Energy expands sales territory and partnership with Schneider Electric in Canada - Toronto sales office and warehouse to serve as hub for Ontario region

    SFC Energy AG (F3C: DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol EFOY fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, continues to expand in the Canadian market for green tech applications. Together with its long-standing partner Schneider Electric, SFC Energy will now offer its customers the complete Schneider Electric Process Automation product range in Ontario.

  • Duke Energy launches Sustainable Financing Framework to Fund Clean Energy Transition

    New framework aligns with company’s ESG priorities.

  • AdPrende TV

    Disfruta Gratis tus contenidos favoritos

    Más de 75 canales y miles de películas en español

  • How to get started with solar panels on your home in Indiana

    If you’re interested in installing solar panels, now may be the time to get started: Upcoming policy changes may make the process more expensive.

  • 50-acre solar farm proposed near Hawley

    The solar farm could benefit Wallenpaupack Area School district or power about 600 homes & businesses.

  • UK backs Rolls-Royce mini nuclear plants

    The UK is trying to fast-track new atomic power. Engine maker Rolls-Royce has won government funding to develop new mini nuclear power plants. The British government will invest 210 million pounds in the project, or about $283 million. Rolls-Royce and two partners will put in a similar sum. Visiting a company factory Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said it was a big deal for jobs, energy and the environment: "I think this represents a fantastic opportunity for people in the UK but particularly people in the region. Small modular reactors, very much cutting edge technology, they give us baseload, they give us the ability to have secure energy supply, and also critically it means something like 40,000 well-paid jobs in this area."The UK wants new nuclear plants to help cut its carbon emissions. But large new power stations can cost billions, and take decades to complete. Rolls-Royce aims to produce the mini N-plants in series and at lower cost. Each one could power around 1 million homes. Company boss Warren East says the project will bring early benefits: "You know, this isn't something which is a project that is starting in a decade's time and we're talking about net zero in 2050 and we're going to get there in 2050. This is something which is going to make an impact within the next 10 years."Rolls-Royce is best known for its jet engines, which power many of the world's airliners. But it also makes nuclear power plants for UK submarines, giving it huge expertise in atomic energy. It hopes to have the first of its new nuclear plants in operation early next decade. The company sees a need for 16 such facilities in the UK, with significant export potential too. Greenpeace criticised the plan though. It says there are still safety issues with the technology and nuclear waste.

  • AdGundry MD

    Heart Surgeon Drops 70 LBS: "I Quit Three Foods"

    Top Surgeon and Author of the Best Selling Book "Dr. Gundry's Diet Evolution" Discovers Link Between Gut Health and the Rising Number on the Scale.

  • Hydro One and Peak Power launch innovative new pilot program to enhance power resiliency using electric vehicle chargers

    Today, Hydro One and Peak Power launched a new pilot program to study the benefits of using electric vehicle (EV) charging technology to improve power resiliency and reliability for customers. Two-way Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) charging technology will be installed at the homes of program participants to test the ability of EVs to act as batteries and provide back-up electricity through simulated power outages. This technology has the potential to support the shift to electrification and a low-carbon

  • Analyst Report: Tesla, Inc.

    Founded in 2003 and based in Palo Alto, California, Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. The company sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities. Tesla has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans and crossover SUVs. The company also plans to begin selling more affordable sedans and small SUVs, a light truck, a semi truck, and a sports car. Global deliveries in 2020 were roughly 500,000 units.

  • Gov. Inslee wants all-electric government fleet by 2035

    Gov Inslee wants all state government vehicles to be electric by 2035.