The subscription period in AlzeCure Pharma AB's Rights Issue Begins Today and the CEO has Participated in a Company Presentation and CEO Interview with Erik Penser Bank

AlzeCure Pharma
·2 min read
AlzeCure Pharma

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 06, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR) (FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) ("AlzeCure" eller "Bolaget"), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the subscription period in the Company's capital raising begins today and runs until December 20, 2022. Due to this, AlzeCure wants to inform that Erik Penser Bank has published a company presentation and an interview with the Company's CEO, Martin Jönsson. The company presentation purpose is to give shareholders and other interested parties an insight into the Company's operations and future plans as well as the Company's ongoing rights issue.

The company presentation is uploaded on Erik Penser Bank's YouTube channel and can be viewed through this link: https://youtu.be/g-8yDDnw3kU

The interview is uploaded on Erik Penser Bank's YouTube channel and can be viewed through this link: https://youtu.be/BsWd6SGvBPw

The company presentation and interview are also available on AlzeCure's website: https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46 707 86 94 43
martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative small molecule drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug projects. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets other types of severe pain in conditions such as arthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase and is continually working on business development to find suitable solutions for license agreements with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se

Attachments

The subscription period in AlzeCure Pharma AB's rights issue begins today and the CEO has participated in a company presentation and CEO interview with Erik Penser Bank

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730382/The-subscription-period-in-AlzeCure-Pharma-ABs-Rights-Issue-Begins-Today-and-the-CEO-has-Participated-in-a-Company-Presentation-and-CEO-Interview-with-Erik-Penser-Bank

