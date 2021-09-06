Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement 6 September 2021 at 7.00 a.m. (CEST)

Subscription period for shares based on Savosolar Plc’s Warrant Plan 3-2020 starts on 6 September 2021

Savosolar Plc (“Savosolar” or the “Company”) carried out a rights issue during the period between 1 June 2020 and 17 June 2020, where warrants were issued to the subscribers free of charge (the “Warrant Plan 3-2020”). The share subscription price based on the warrants of series TO7 (the “Warrants”) has been set to EUR 0.07 or SEK 0.71 per share.

The subscription period for shares that can be subscribed for based on the Warrants is 6 – 17 September 2021.

The terms and conditions of the Warrants can be found at https://savosolar.com/investor-relations/rights-issue-2020/ .

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc

Managing Director Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com





About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com .

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se , phone: +46 8-604 22 55.



