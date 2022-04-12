Subsea 7 S.A. 2022 AGM and EGM

Luxembourg – 12 April 2022 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced that at the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders on 12 April 2022 all resolutions were approved.

In addition, at the subsequent Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of shareholders on the same day, the proposed amendments to the Company’s articles of incorporation were all approved, including amendments in relation to the dematerialisation of the Company’s shares following the implementation of the Norwegian Central Securities Depository Act, implementing the EU’s Central Securities Depositories Regulation.

At the AGM, the payment of a dividend of NOK 1.00 per common share was approved. The last day the shares will be traded including the right to receive a dividend will be 27 April 2022. The first trading date ex-dividend will be 28 April 2022 and holders of common shares and ADRs on record at the close of business on 29 April 2022 will be entitled to the dividend. The date of payment of the dividend will be 6 May 2022 for holders of common shares and ADRs.

As permitted under the Luxembourg law dated 23 September 2020 on measures concerning the holding of meetings in companies and other legal entities, as amended, both meetings took place without any physical presence.

The minutes of both the AGM and EGM which detail the resolutions passed and the result of the votes cast in relation to each resolution, the 2022 Subsea 7 S.A. Long Term Incentive Plan, and the changes to the Company’s articles of association are attached. The minutes can also be found on the Company’s website www.subsea7.com.

*******************************************************************************

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Story continues

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

*******************************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Investor Relations Director

Tel +44 (0)20 8210 5568

katherine.tonks@subsea7.com

Attachments



