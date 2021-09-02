U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,530.25
    +9.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,349.00
    +59.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,652.50
    +43.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.30
    +4.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.93
    +0.34 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.60
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.07
    -0.41 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0100
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,046.49
    +2,226.70 (+4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,305.67
    +92.50 (+7.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,143.08
    -6.76 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
Subsea 7 announces Seaway 7 ASA executive team

Luxembourg 2 September 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced the proposed executive team for Seaway 7 ASA, the company resulting from the planned combination1 of its Renewables business unit with OHT ASA (Oslo Børs: OHT).

Seaway 7 ASA will be managed by an experienced executive team led by Stuart Fitzgerald as Chief Executive Officer. Both companies are pleased to confirm the following appointments, who will report to Stuart Fitzgerald.

  • Torgeir E. Ramstad, EVP Vessels and Offshore Resources

  • Steph McNeill, Chief Operating Officer

  • Harke Jan Meek, Chief Commercial Officer

  • Mark Hodgkinson, Chief Financial Officer

1The combination is subject to customary approvals.

******************************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
******************************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +44 (0)20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com

Contact for media enquiries:
Julie Taylor
Head of Group Communications
Tel +44 (0)1224 526 270
julie.taylor@subsea7.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This announcement may contain ‘forward-looking statements’ (within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements relate to our current expectations, beliefs, intentions, assumptions or strategies regarding the future and are subject to known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as ‘anticipate’, ‘believe’, ‘estimate’, ‘expect’, ‘future’, ‘goal’, ‘intend’, ‘likely’ ‘may’, ‘plan’, ‘project’, ‘seek’, ‘should’, ‘strategy’ ‘will’, and similar expressions. The principal risks which could affect future operations of the Group are described in the ‘Risk Management’ section of the Group’s Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020. Factors that may cause actual and future results and trends to differ materially from our forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to): (i) our ability to deliver fixed price projects in accordance with client expectations and within the parameters of our bids, and to avoid cost overruns; (ii) our ability to collect receivables, negotiate variation orders and collect the related revenue; (iii) our ability to recover costs on significant projects; (iv) capital expenditure by oil and gas companies, which is affected by fluctuations in the price of, and demand for, crude oil and natural gas; (v) unanticipated delays or cancellation of projects included in our backlog; (vi) competition and price fluctuations in the markets and businesses in which we operate; (vii) the loss of, or deterioration in our relationship with, any significant clients; (viii) the outcome of legal proceedings or governmental inquiries; (ix) uncertainties inherent in operating internationally, including economic, political and social instability, boycotts or embargoes, labour unrest, changes in foreign governmental regulations, corruption and currency fluctuations; (x) the effects of a pandemic or epidemic or a natural disaster; (xi) liability to third parties for the failure of our joint venture partners to fulfil their obligations; (xii) changes in, or our failure to comply with, applicable laws and regulations (including regulatory measures addressing climate change); (xiii) operating hazards, including spills, environmental damage, personal or property damage and business interruptions caused by adverse weather; (xiv) equipment or mechanical failures, which could increase costs, impair revenue and result in penalties for failure to meet project completion requirements; (xv) the timely delivery of vessels on order and the timely completion of ship conversion programmes; (xvi) our ability to keep pace with technological changes and the impact of potential information technology, cyber security or data security breaches; and (xvii) the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting;. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this announcement. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment


