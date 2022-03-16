Subsea 7 publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2021

U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

Subsea 7 (Uk Service Co) Ltd
·1 min read
Luxembourg 16 March 2022 - Subsea 7 (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced the publication of the Annual Report containing the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Subsea 7 Group and the Annual Accounts of Subsea 7 S.A., the Parent Company, for the year ended 31 December 2021. The Annual Report is accompanied by the Sustainability Report for 2021, which was also published today.

Both reports are available on www.subsea7.com

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 (0)20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com

