Subsea 7 share repurchases

Subsea 7 (Uk Service Co) Ltd
Luxembourg – 11 July 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 4 July 2022.

Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 16 April 2021.

The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 14 April 2023.

In the period from 4 July 2022 until 8 July 2022 Subsea 7 S.A. has repurchased a total of 603,109 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 75.7319 per share.

Overview of transactions

Dates

Aggregated daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average share price per day
(NOK)

Total daily transaction value (NOK)

4 July 2022

-

-

-

5 July 2022

194,531

75.8058

14,746,578

6 July 2022

200,000

74.6206

14,924,120

7 July 2022

195,000

76.6625

14,949,188

8 July 2022

13,578

77.6762

1,054,687

Previously disclosed

7,957,469

68.0747

541,702,678

Accumulated

8,560,578

68.6142

587,377,251

 

The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Subsea 7 S.A. owns a total of 8,712,428 of its own shares, corresponding to 2.90% of the issued share capital of Subsea 7 S.A. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 300,000,000.

 

Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the share repurchase programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at
www.newsweb.no.

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Contact for enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com

