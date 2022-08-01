U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,122.75
    -10.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,740.00
    -85.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,945.25
    -26.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.00
    -8.30 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.47
    -1.15 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.40
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    20.21
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0243
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.39
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2202
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4200
    -0.7700 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,190.68
    -575.07 (-2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.03
    -16.36 (-2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.35
    +191.71 (+0.69%)
     

Subsea 7 share repurchases

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Subsea 7 (Uk Service Co) Ltd
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ACGYF
  • SUBCY

Luxembourg – 1 August 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 25 July 2022.

Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 16 April 2021.

The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 14 April 2023.

In the period from 25 July 2022 until 29 July 2022 Subsea 7 S.A. repurchased a total of 150,152 of its own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 77.6425 per share.                  
                                       

Overview of transactions

Dates

Aggregated daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average share price per day
(NOK)

Total daily transaction value (NOK)

25 July 2022

150,152

77.6425

11,658,177

26 July 2022

-

-

-

27 July 2022

-

-

-

28 July 2022

-

-

-

29 July 2022

-

-

-

Previously disclosed

9,850,060

69.6593

686,148,554

Accumulated

10,000,212

69.7792

697,806,731

 

The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Subsea 7 S.A. owns a total of 10,152,062 of its own shares, corresponding to 3.38% of the issued share capital of Subsea 7 S.A. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 300,000,000.                      
                            
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the share repurchase programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at
www.newsweb.no.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

**************************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

**************************************************************************

Contact for enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com

Attachments


Recommended Stories