Subsea 7 share repurchases
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- ACGYF
- SUBCY
Luxembourg – 27 June 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 20 June 2022.
Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 16 April 2021.
The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 14 April 2023.
In the period from 20 June 2022 until 24 June 2022 Subsea 7 S.A. has repurchased a total of 358,528 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 77.4491 per share.
Overview of transactions
Dates
Aggregated daily volume
Weighted average share price per day
Total daily transaction value (NOK)
20 June 2022
3,647
77.9900
284,430
21 June 2022
-
-
-
22 June 2022
-
-
-
23 June 2022
165,120
77.8164
12,849,044
24 June 2022
189,761
77.1191
14,634,198
Previously disclosed share repurchases under the programme (accumulated)
7,316,472
67.2475
492,014,718
Accumulated under the share repurchase programme
7,675,000
67.7241
519,782,389
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
**************************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
**************************************************************************
Contact for enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com
Attachments