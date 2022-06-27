U.S. markets open in 6 hours 25 minutes

Subsea 7 share repurchases

Subsea 7 (Uk Service Co) Ltd
·2 min read
In this article:
  • ACGYF
  • SUBCY

Luxembourg – 27 June 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 20 June 2022.

Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 16 April 2021.

The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 14 April 2023.

In the period from 20 June 2022 until 24 June 2022 Subsea 7 S.A. has repurchased a total of 358,528 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 77.4491 per share.

Overview of transactions

Dates

Aggregated daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average share price per day
(NOK)

Total daily transaction value (NOK)

20 June 2022

3,647

77.9900

284,430

21 June 2022

-

-

-

22 June 2022

-

-

-

23 June 2022

165,120

77.8164

12,849,044

24 June 2022

189,761

77.1191

14,634,198

Previously disclosed share repurchases under the programme (accumulated)

7,316,472

67.2475

492,014,718

Accumulated under the share repurchase programme

7,675,000

67.7241

519,782,389

 

The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Subsea 7 S.A. owns a total of 7,826,850 of its own shares, corresponding to 2.61% of the issued share capital of Subsea 7 S.A. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 300,000,000.

 

Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the share repurchase programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at
www.newsweb.no.

**************************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

**************************************************************************

Contact for enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com

Attachments


