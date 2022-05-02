U.S. markets open in 6 hours

Subsea 7 share repurchases

Subsea 7 (Uk Service Co) Ltd
·2 min read
In this article:
  • ACGYF
  • SUBCY

Luxembourg – 02 May 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 25 April 2022.

Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 16 April 2021.

The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 14 April 2023.

In the period from 25 April 2022 until 29 April 2022 Subsea 7 S.A. has repurchased a total of 391,105 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 77.7722 per share.

Overview of transactions

Dates

Aggregated daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average share price per day
(NOK)

Total daily transaction value (NOK)

25 April 2022

101,761

77.9024

7,927,426

26 April 2022

109,900

77.6122

8,529,581

27 April 2022

28 April 2022

92,298

77.8809

7,188,251

29 April 2022

87,146

77.7066

6,771,819

Previously disclosed share repurchases under the programme (accumulated)

6,853,050

66.5373

455,983,362

Accumulated under the share repurchase programme

7,244,155

67.1438

486,400,439

The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Subsea 7 S.A. owns a total of 7,396,005 of its own shares, corresponding to 2.47% of the issued share capital of Subsea 7 S.A. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 300,000,000.



Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the share repurchase programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at
www.newsweb.no.

**************************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

**************************************************************************

Contact for enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com

Attachments


