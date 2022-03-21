Subsea 7 share repurchases
Luxembourg – 21 March 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 14 March 2022.
Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 16 April 2021.
The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 14 April 2023.
In the period from 14 March 2022 until 18 March 2022 Subsea 7 S.A. has repurchased a total of 1,545,843 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 74.3653 per share.
Overview of transactions
Dates
Aggregated daily volume
Weighted average share price per day
Total daily transaction value (NOK)
14 March 2022
416,216
74.7494
31,111,896
15 March 2022
421,947
73.5417
31,030,700
16 March 2022
377,401
74.6943
28,189,704
17 March 2022
330,279
74.5575
24,624,777
18 March 2022
-
-
-
Previously disclosed share repurchases under the programme (accumulated)
5,307,207
64.2572
341,026,286
Accumulated under the share repurchase programme
6,853,050
66.5373
455,983,362
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
