Subsea 7 share repurchases
Luxembourg – 7 March 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme from 3 March 2022.
Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 16 April 2021.
The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 14 April 2023.
In the period from 3 March 2022 until 4 March 2022 Subsea 7 S.A. has repurchased a total of 528,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 70.3502 per share.
Overview of transactions
Aggregated daily volume
Weighted average share price per day
Total daily transaction value (NOK)
03 March 2022
246,000
71.0061
17,467,501
04 March 2022
282,000
69.7781
19,677,424
Previously disclosed share repurchases under the programme (accumulated)
4,352,140
62.4737
271,894,130
Accumulated under the share repurchase programme
4,880,140
63.3259
309,039,055
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
Contact for enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com
