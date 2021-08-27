Subsea 7 S.A. Treasury Shares

U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

Luxembourg 27 August 2021 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) (the Company) announces that on 27 August 2021, the Company transferred 10,999 shares from treasury to satisfy employee share awards under the Company’s Long-term Incentive Plan.

Following the above transfer, the number of common shares held in treasury is 2,305,227 representing 0.77% of the Company's issued common shares. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, are unchanged at 300,000,000.

*******************************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

*******************************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 (0)20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com

Attachment


