Subsea Production and Processing Market Size to Grow by USD 7.41 bn | Aker Solutions ASA and Baker Hughes Co. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The subsea production and processing market has been categorized as a part of the global oil and gas exploration and production market within the global oil and gas market under the energy sector. The parent market, the global oil and gas exploration and production market, covers the companies engaged in the process of exploration and production (extraction) of crude oil and natural gas.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Subsea Production and Processing Market 2022-2026

The subsea production and processing market size is expected to increase by USD 7.41 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.81% during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., Dril Quip Inc., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Halliburton Co., HMH, Hunting Plc, NOV Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Optime Subsea, Parker Hannifin Corp., Plexus Holdings Plc, Proserv UK Ltd., SAIPEM SpA, Schlumberger Ltd., Subsea 7 SA, TechnipFMC plc, Tenaris SA, Trendsetter Engineering Inc., and Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc. etc. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Aker Solutions ASA - The company offers solutions for subsea production and processing, which are used to increase hydrocarbon production in a cost-optimized way for new field developments, tie-backs, and existing facilities.

Baker Hughes Co. - The company offers solutions for subsea production and processing, which allows managing the field through simple configuration changes without the need for new hardware structures as the reservoir pressure changes.

Dril Quip Inc. - The company offers solutions for subsea production and processing using BigBore II H series designed for deepwater, deep well applications and features higher load carrying capacity and higher temperature ratings.

Hunting Plc - The company offers solutions for subsea production and processing to facilitate the drilling of wells that penetrate shallow water flow zones and require several casing strings to accommodate small pore pressure or fracture-gradient differentials.

NOV Inc. - The company offers solutions for subsea production and processing to enhance customers' energy portfolio.

Market Dynamics

The growing consumption of oil and natural gas is driving the subsea production and processing market growth. The increase in consumption of oil and gas is driving large investments in the oil and gas upstream sector. Rising demand for oil and natural gas has led to increased offshore oil and gas E&P activities in the world.

Factors such as environmental concerns associated with offshore E&P activities may challenge the market growth. Oil and gas drilling activities cause severe damage to the environment, including oil spills, air and water pollution due to toxic chemical emissions, and climate change because of methane emissions.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the subsea production and processing market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into shallow water, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater. The shallow water segment contributes the largest market share growth. The rising global demand for oil and gas has led to increased shallow-water E and P activities in the world.

By geography, the market is classified as Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America, and North America. APAC will have the largest share of the market growth. The rising number of deep-water and ultra-deep-water oil and gas projects in countries such as China will drive the subsea production and processing market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Subsea Production And Processing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.24 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America, and North America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Saudi Arabia, UK, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., Dril Quip Inc., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Halliburton Co., HMH, Hunting Plc, NOV Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Optime Subsea, Parker Hannifin Corp., Plexus Holdings Plc, Proserv UK Ltd., SAIPEM SpA, Schlumberger Ltd., Subsea 7 SA, TechnipFMC plc, Tenaris SA, Trendsetter Engineering Inc., and Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Shallow water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Deepwater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Ultra-deepwater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aker Solutions ASA

10.4 Baker Hughes Co.

10.5 Dril Quip Inc.

10.6 Hunting Plc

10.7 NOV Inc.

10.8 Oceaneering International Inc.

10.9 SAIPEM SpA

10.10 Schlumberger Ltd.

10.11 TechnipFMC plc

10.12 Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

