Subsea Well Access and Blowout Preventer System Market Size to Grow by USD 3.69 Bn, Rise in Deepwater and Ultra-deepwater and E&P Activities to Drive Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key drivers of the subsea well access and blowout preventer system market growth is the rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater and E&P activities. Companies extract oil and natural gas from onshore and offshore. They have shifted their focus from drilling shallow water resources to deepwater and ultra-deepwater resources that have large untapped reserves. The production of oil is costlier in ultra-deepwater environments than in conventional methods. The increase in investments in offshore drilling will fuel E&P activities in subsea wells, which will raise the need for subsea good access systems and blowout preventers. Hence, the increase in E&P activities in deepwater and ultra-deepwater resources will drive the global subsea well access and blowout preventer system market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Subsea Well Access and Blowout Preventer System Market 2022-2026

The global subsea well access and blowout preventer system market size is expected to grow by USD 3.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period.

Make confident decisions using the benchmarks and analysis provided by Technavio. Download FREE PDF Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The subsea well access and blowout preventer system market is fragmented due to the presence of many international and regional players. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic strategies and growth strategies to compete in the market. The market has industry-focused, category-focused, and diversified vendors. The global subsea well access ad blowout preventer system market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to a rise in investments in subsea projects. Vendors in the market include manufacturers of subsea well access systems and blowout preventers.

Subsea Well Access And Blowout Preventer System Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Subsea BOP - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Subsea WAS - size and forecast 2021-2026

Subsea Well Access And Blowout Preventer System Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Revenue-generating Product Segments

The subsea BOP segment will be the largest contributor to the growth of the subsea well access and blowout preventer system market during the forecast period. A subsea blowout preventer is a crucial pressure control equipment in subsea oil and gas wells. Its main function is to prevent the uncontrolled release of oil and gas from wellheads. This growth is attributed to factors such as rising environmental concerns and increasing subsea E&P activities.

Major Subsea Well Access and Blowout Preventer System Companies

  • 4Subsea

  • Aker Solutions ASA

  • Baker Hughes Co.

  • Dril Quip Inc.

  • Eaton Corp. Plc

  • Halliburton Co.

  • Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

  • KOSO Kent Introl Ltd.

  • NOV Inc.

  • Oceaneering International Inc.

  • Optime Subsea

  • RMZ Oilfield Engineering Pte Ltd.

  • Schlumberger Ltd.

  • Subsea 7 SA

  • TechnipFMC plc

  • Total Marine Technology Pty Ltd.

  • Trendsetter Engineering Inc.

  • Weatherford International Plc

  • Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.

Related Reports

Oilfield Degassers Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The oilfield degassers market share is expected to increase by USD 3.16 million from 2021 to 2026.

Oilfield Crown Block Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The oilfield crown block market share is expected to increase by USD 2.46 million from 2021 to 2026.

Subsea Well Access And Blowout Preventer System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.69 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.87

Regional analysis

Middle East and Africa, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

Middle East and Africa at 30%

Key consumer countries

US, Angola, Saudi Arabia, Norway, UK, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

4Subsea, Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., Dril Quip Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Halliburton Co., Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., KOSO Kent Introl Ltd., NOV Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Optime Subsea, RMZ Oilfield Engineering Pte Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Subsea 7 SA, TechnipFMC plc, Total Marine Technology Pty Ltd., Trendsetter Engineering Inc., Weatherford International Plc, and Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc. 

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Energy Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Subsea BOP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Subsea WAS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Angola - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aker Solutions ASA

  • 10.4 Baker Hughes Co.

  • 10.5 Dril Quip Inc.

  • 10.6 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 10.7 Halliburton Co.

  • 10.8 NOV Inc.

  • 10.9 Oceaneering International Inc.

  • 10.10 Schlumberger Ltd.

  • 10.11 TechnipFMC plc

  • 10.12 Weatherford International Plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Subsea Well Access and Blowout Preventer System Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/subsea-well-access-and-blowout-preventer-system-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-69-bn-rise-in-deepwater-and-ultra-deepwater-and-ep-activities-to-drive-growth---technavio-301639074.html

SOURCE Technavio

