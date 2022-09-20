Subsidiary of Hepsor AS acquired property at Nõmme tee 57, Tallinn

HEPSOR AS

Hepsor N57 OÜ, a subsidiary of Hepsor AS, acquired a property at Nõmme tee 57, Tallinn on 19 August 2022. The construction of the development project located in peaceful and green Kristiine administrative district will begin already in the fourth quarter of 2022. The development project has 26 apartments of different sizes, from compact one-room apartments to spacious four-room apartments with large terraces.

Henri Laks, member of the Management Board of Hepsor AS, said: „Over the last year we have added 9 new development projects including 4 in Estonia and 5 in Latvia. Total addition amounts to approximately 430 apartments (incl ca 250 in Estonia and ca 180 in Latvia), which is about 26% of Group’s residential development projects, and approximately 27,700 m2 of commercial property mostly in Latvia. The construction of acquired development projects will start between 2022-2027. We consider the implementation of our green thinking concept imporant for all new projects.“

Anneli Simm

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +372 5615 7170

e-mail: anneli@hepsor.ee

Hepsor AS ( www.hepsor.ee/en/ ) is one of the fastest growing residential and commercial real estate developers in Estonia and Latvia. Over the last eleven years Hepsor has developed more than 1,400 homes and 24,000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor has been the first real estate developer in the Baltic States to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings we construct more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio is comprised of 27 development projects with a total sellable space of 180,000 m2.



