Substance Use Expert and Family Physician New CEO of Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction

Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction
·3 min read
Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction
Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction

Dr. Alexander Caudarella

The new CEO of the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA).
The new CEO of the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA).

OTTAWA, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Alexander Caudarella, a bilingual family physician specializing in substance use issues, will be the new CEO of the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) effective August 2022. CCSA was created in 1988 by an Act of Parliament as a neutral, non-partisan and trusted national expert on substance use and addiction.

Dr. Caudarella has extensive experience and training in substance use and addiction medicine. He has been a member and expert advisor for both the Ontario Health Mental Health and Addictions COVID-19 Recovery table and the Public Health Agency of Canada’s substance use mortality technical group. He is also part of Ontario’s Opioid Emergency Task Force, the COVID-19 Opioid Working Group and the Joint Task Force on Substance Use.

Dr. Caudarella has served as the Substance Use Services Medical Director and Staff Addiction Physician with the Department of Mental Health and Addictions at St. Michael’s Hospital, lead physician with Inner City Health Associates, and Mental Health and substance use consultant for the Government of Nunavut. He is the Clinical Lead for the Centre on Drug Policy Evaluation at the University of Toronto.

“We have a lot of work to do, especially given the double crises of the toxic drug supply and the pandemic,” he says. “But CCSA is in a great position to focus its evidence-based research and recommendations on substance use with all its connections, not just with mental health, but also physical health, the criminal justice system, social determinants of health and more.”

“CCSA is the only organization in Canada with a national mandate to focus on substance use issues. We’re in a moment of national need and CCSA will continue to improve the health and wellbeing of Canadians by working with everyone from policy makers to scientists and especially people who use substances and their families.”

Vaughan Dowie, Chair of CCSA’s Board of Directors, says they knew they had found the right fit with Dr. Caudarella. “I am confident he will build upon the solid foundation CCSA has established since it was created over 30 years ago. He is focused on solutions and is certainly up to the significant challenges Canada is facing in the substance use field.”

Media contact
Christine LeBlanc, Communications Advisor, Canadian Centre on Substance Abuse
Tel.: 613-898-6343 I Email: cleblanc@ccsa.ca I Twitter: @CCSAcanada

CCSA was created by Parliament to provide national leadership to address substance use in Canada. A trusted counsel, we provide national guidance to decision makers by harnessing the power of research, curating knowledge and bringing together diverse perspectives.

CCSA activities and products are made possible through a financial contribution from Health Canada. The views of CCSA do not necessarily represent the views of the Government of Canada.




A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a777ea68-9446-420f-acda-6f46d12623ae


    The European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recently adopted a positive opinion that recommended the approval of AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) Rinvoq for what would be its fifth indication in that market. This would be to treat patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis who had an inadequate response to conventional therapies or biologic agents. A decision for Rinvoq as a treatment for moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis patients from the European Commission is expected in the third quarter of this year.

    Shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) were running 4.6% higher Tuesday morning as of 10:30 a.m. ET on no company-specific news, though it may be getting a boost from an update from the World Health Organization (WHO). The World Health Organization reported this morning there are 5,322 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox. Co-Diagnostics CEO Dwight Egan has said the healthcare company was founded to make low-cost, high-quality tests available wherever they're needed, and it looks "forward to eventually making this test available in affected regions as needed to help slow the spread of the virus through early and accurate detection."

  • COVID hospitalizations dip for first time since mid-April, but daily deaths reach 2 1/2-month high

    While the daily average of new COVID-19 cases have settled back into a low-100K range that has lasted for about seven weeks, hospitalizations took their first dip since mid-April and deaths ticked up to a 2 1/2-month high.

    A Greene County resident has tested positive for monkeypox, but the general public's risk of infection is low, according to the health department.

    Gene therapy and gene editing get all the glory, but investors shouldn't overlook an emerging group of tools.

    The key asset to be acquired in the deal, which includes an $100 million upfront payment, is a new drug candidate that targets non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

  • 5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

    Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are driving another COVID-19 surge in the US, virus experts warn. "Our data suggest that these new Omicron subvariants will likely be able to lead to surges of infections in populations with high levels of vaccine immunity as well as natural BA.1 and BA.2 immunity," says Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. "However, it is likely that vaccine immunity will still provide subst

  • Hangover prevention pill that breaks down alcohol in the body goes on sale

    A hangover prevention pill that claims to give users a clear head the morning after a night out by rapidly breaking down alcohol in the body has gone on sale in Britain.

  • Why IPO Stock Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Is Beginning To Heat Up — Again

    IPO stock Amylyx Pharmaceuticals jumped Monday as the Food and Drug Administration prepares to review its controversial ALS treatment again.

  • AstraZeneca to buy biotech firm TeneoTwo for up to $1.27 billion

    At the heart of the deal is the U.S.-based company's early stage experimental treatment for a form of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer that involves the growth of abnormal white blood cells that can lead to the emergence of tumours. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker - whose key blood cancer drug Calquence generated sales of more than $1.2 billion last year - plans to acquire all outstanding equity of TeneoTwo for an upfront payment of $100 million, with additional milestone-related payments of up to $1.17 billion. TeneoTwo's experimental drug, TNB-486, belongs to a class of bispecific antibodies that are engineered to redirect the immune system to recognise and kill cancer cells.

  • Dangerous Bacteria Found in UK Pork, Report Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Antibiotic-resistant bacteria in UK pork products are putting human and animal health at risk, according to a new report from World Animal Protection, a nonprofit.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneCiti Says Oil May Collapse

  • Health Insurers Have the Data. Will Patients Listen?

    Using advanced analytics and AI, health insurers are building targeted medical advice for customers. Now comes the hard part: Getting them to respond. ‘There’s an art to that data communication,’ one doctor says

    A 17-year-old was arrested, and others are being sought, in a shooting that injured nine in Newark Thursday night.

  • CDC Just Changed Its Monkeypox Guidance Big Time

    Although health experts say it's not another COVID-19, monkeypox continues to spread in the U.S. and several countries worldwide. Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the average person's risk of contracting monkeypox is low, the agency has changed some guidelines and issued new ones this month for people who might be at high risk of exposure to the virus. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Alrea

    An Iowa man likely has the state's first probable monkeypox case, according to health officials, who are conducting contact tracing to track possible exposure to others.

  • Healthiest Supplements to Take, According to Experts

    Shelves are lined with supplements promising miracle cures and relief from health ailments, but many don't work. While some do provide health benefits, some supplements can cause more harm than good and actually make you sick. So how do you know which ones to take? Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who reveal which supplements are healthy and improve overall health, but as always consult your doctor for medical advice. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't

  • UK polio outbreak ‘is our price for obsession with Covid’

    Britain’s polio outbreak is the price for the “worldwide obsession” with Covid which led to children missing vaccines during lockdown, MPs have warned.

  • Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

    A blocked nose, headache and sore throat are symptoms of both conditions

  • Cooking While Grieving Can Mean Doing The Bare Minimum. That’s OK.

    Chef and cookbook author Leanne Brown shares what feeding herself looks like during one of the hardest times of her life.

  • 7 Diet Tips for a Longer, Healthier Life

    Changing what you eat now could have big benefits laterBy Rachel Meltzer WarrenWe know that cutting back on red meat is good for heart health, fish is brain food, and calcium-rich foods can help ...