Substance Use Expert and Family Physician New CEO of Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction

Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction

Dr. Alexander Caudarella

The new CEO of the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA).

OTTAWA, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Alexander Caudarella, a bilingual family physician specializing in substance use issues, will be the new CEO of the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) effective August 2022. CCSA was created in 1988 by an Act of Parliament as a neutral, non-partisan and trusted national expert on substance use and addiction.



Dr. Caudarella has extensive experience and training in substance use and addiction medicine. He has been a member and expert advisor for both the Ontario Health Mental Health and Addictions COVID-19 Recovery table and the Public Health Agency of Canada’s substance use mortality technical group. He is also part of Ontario’s Opioid Emergency Task Force, the COVID-19 Opioid Working Group and the Joint Task Force on Substance Use.

Dr. Caudarella has served as the Substance Use Services Medical Director and Staff Addiction Physician with the Department of Mental Health and Addictions at St. Michael’s Hospital, lead physician with Inner City Health Associates, and Mental Health and substance use consultant for the Government of Nunavut. He is the Clinical Lead for the Centre on Drug Policy Evaluation at the University of Toronto.

“We have a lot of work to do, especially given the double crises of the toxic drug supply and the pandemic,” he says. “But CCSA is in a great position to focus its evidence-based research and recommendations on substance use with all its connections, not just with mental health, but also physical health, the criminal justice system, social determinants of health and more.”

“CCSA is the only organization in Canada with a national mandate to focus on substance use issues. We’re in a moment of national need and CCSA will continue to improve the health and wellbeing of Canadians by working with everyone from policy makers to scientists and especially people who use substances and their families.”

Vaughan Dowie, Chair of CCSA’s Board of Directors, says they knew they had found the right fit with Dr. Caudarella. “I am confident he will build upon the solid foundation CCSA has established since it was created over 30 years ago. He is focused on solutions and is certainly up to the significant challenges Canada is facing in the substance use field.”

CCSA was created by Parliament to provide national leadership to address substance use in Canada. A trusted counsel, we provide national guidance to decision makers by harnessing the power of research, curating knowledge and bringing together diverse perspectives.



CCSA activities and products are made possible through a financial contribution from Health Canada. The views of CCSA do not necessarily represent the views of the Government of Canada.











