U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,533.00
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,524.00
    -33.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,333.00
    -8.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,285.70
    -3.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.57
    +0.81 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.40
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1650
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • Vix

    15.43
    +0.42 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3769
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6060
    +0.1460 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,680.52
    +650.09 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,539.55
    -265.30 (-0.92%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Substantial Strides for Kristof Schöffling's Blockchain Consultancy Move Digital in 2021

Move Digital Limited
·2 min read

MAHE, Seychelles, Oct. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Move Digital, an Asia-based blockchain and digital ledger technology (DLT) consulting company, is wrapping up the final quarter of what has been a year of significant progress in 2021. Led by CEO Kristof Schöffling, the company has become one of the premier advisory and consulting companies serving the rapidly growing demand for DLT solutions.

Move Digital primarily assists large-scale enterprises with the implementation of DLT solutions that can address key bottlenecks in their operations. Throughout 2021, Move Digital has helped several widely known European and Asia-based enterprises significantly improve their operations through implementing such solutions. Move Digital has helped these enterprises reduce bottom-line costs while also exploring new and interesting revenue generation possibilities by adding DLT solutions to their software offerings.

Move Digital provides versatile DLT solution guidance to their clients, helping in areas such as tech stack development and deployment. To cater to the growing demand for DLT solutions in the enterprise world, Move Digital has grown to over 50 full-time employees, ranking it among the leading Asia-based DLT consultancy companies.

For 2022, Move Digital is positioning itself for another year of immense growth. CEO Kristof Schöffling has noted the company's intention to expand into the African market in 2022. Africa is one of the fastest-growing markets in the blockchain space and Move Digital is aiming to become the leading advisory companies for African enterprises exploring DLT solutions. Kristof Schöffling further noted that Move Digital is thrilled to be expanding into new and important markets and that the company will continue to work towards strengthening their position in the European and Asian markets. Kristof Schöffling also intends to focus on the Japanese market which seen one of the biggest DLT adoptions over the past 12 months.

Media Contact

Company: Move Digital Limited

Contact: Kristof Schöffling, Director

E-mail: hello@movedigital.io

Website: https://movedigital.io/

Medium: https://movedigitaltoday.medium.com/

Address: House of Francis, Room 303, Ile Du Port, Mahe, Seychelles

SOURCE: Move Digital Limited


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best dividend stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s hedge fund and his investment philosophy and go directly to read the 5 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett is an American businessman, investor, and CEO […]

  • How Low Can Moderna Stock Go?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is no longer the seemingly invincible, high-flying stock that it once was. There are plenty of reasons why the vaccine stock has lost some of its mojo. To me, there's a much more important question to attempt to answer: How low can Moderna stock actually go?

  • 10 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the outlook for the gas sector, go directly to 5 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now. Natural gas has been the biggest source of power generation in the United States […]

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics. In order to put investors on the trail of stocks that could perform well in this age of elevated inflation, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and tasked them with identifying top picks for riding out these uncertain times. Keith Noonan (Broadcom): Semiconductors make the world go round.

  • The Crash is an Opportunity for Snap Inc.'s (NYSE: SNAP) Insiders to Start Buying

    If a corporate boogeyman existed, explicitly designed to haunt the tech platforms reliant on advertisement revenues, it would be called "Policy Changes." Although Apple's iOS 14.5 update announced tracking transparency months ago, it took some time for its aftershock to hit the environment, as companies like Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) saw the impact on the revenues.

  • Big Tech companies report earnings: What to know this week

    Investors' focus this week will be on earnings results, with some of the most heavily weighted companies in the S&P 500 poised to deliver their quarterly reports.

  • China's property bubble just got pricked — this could mean trouble for the stock market

    Chinese real estate is down. It's time to pay attention.

  • Richard Pzena’s 9 New Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Richard Pzena’s 9 new stock picks. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Pzena’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Richard Pzena’s 5 New Stock Picks. Richard Pzena founded Pzena Investment Management in 1995, and he serves as the managing principal, co-chief investment officer, and […]

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Bank of America Corporation's ( NYSE:BAC ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.21 on 31st of December. Even though the...

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • 7 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Albertsons, Crown Castle International, and American Electric Power were among the larger U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.

  • Take a Chance on Chesapeake Energy Stock. It’s a Cheap Way to Play Natural Gas.

    Chesapeake Energy, once the poster child of the U.S. shale revolution, now has a shareholder-first approach—and a cheap stock.

  • Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Dividend Will Be US$0.27

    Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( NYSE:KMI ) will pay a dividend of US$0.27 on the 15th of November. This makes the dividend yield...

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

    You're more likely to panic if you don't have a plan.

  • It’s no stimulus check, but 17 million Americans are missing out on free money

    Such opportunities are rare, so make sure you get all of the money you're owed.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector and these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now. The technology sector remains an attractive investment avenue for investors around the globe, whether they […]

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

    Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE: IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX).

  • Earnings Season Is Here! 3 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Unlike last year, when investors were monitoring the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the benefits of a vaccine, this quarter is all about big picture macroeconomic factors. Inflation, interest rates, supply chain challenges, and labor shortages headline this quarter's list of important themes. Although these topics have their relevance over the short term, they shouldn't detract from a company's long-term growth trajectory.

  • Major cryptocurrency project Terraform Labs is suing the SEC

    Terraform Labs is suing the SEC after its co-founder was served at a major cryptocurrency conference.