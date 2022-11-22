U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,957.25
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,742.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,569.75
    -18.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.10
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.13
    +1.09 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.50
    +8.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    21.30
    +0.42 (+2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0270
    +0.0025 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.53
    -0.59 (-2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1876
    +0.0053 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.1590
    -0.9370 (-0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,738.69
    -344.39 (-2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    361.60
    -10.75 (-2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,422.01
    +45.16 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Subtle Medical to Showcase Leading AI-powered Imaging Workflow Solutions at RSNA 2022

·2 min read

Among the newest solutions is FDA-pending SubtleSYNTH™

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a leading healthcare technology provider, announced it will be showcasing its award winning AI-powered software solutions, SubtleMR™ and SubtlePET™, along with a robust pipeline of new products in research and development, at the 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Subtle Medical's solutions provide hospitals and imaging centers the flexibility to deliver faster, higher quality PET and MRI exams.

(PRNewsfoto/Subtle Medical, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Subtle Medical, Inc.)

Subtle's software solutions are trusted in over 400 sites worldwide.

SubtleMR uses denoising and resolution enhancement to improve MRI image quality on original and accelerated protocols, while SubtlePET denoises low count PET images acquired in up to 25% of the original scan time. With faster scan times, centers can dramatically increase profitability, workflow efficiency, and patient comfort. SubtleSYNTH™, currently FDA pending, uses deep learning to synthesize STIR like contrast from already acquired T1 and T2 contrasts. The first commercial release will support spine imaging with other anatomies to follow.

Subtle's (AI) products (both FDA cleared and CE marked) have been commercially deployed in over 400 sites worldwide. Subtle has developed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical manufacturers, imaging equipment manufacturers, and pharmaceutical clinical trial business companies, many of which will be demoing Subtle's solutions at RSNA.

The company continues to expand globally with the support of recent Series B funding, leading total funding to over $45 million. Subtle also continues to expand their product portfolio, which includes several works in progress: SubtleQC™, SubtleIR™, SubtleGAD™, and more.

Several of Subtle Medical's leadership and customers will be participating in research and industry presentations at RSNA. Join their Lunch and Learn on Tuesday, November 29th at 12pm and view Subtle's full event schedule here.

Click here to schedule a meeting at RSNA or visit Booth #4535 in the AI Showcase, Level 3 next to the RSNA AI Theatre.

About Subtle Medical, Inc.

Subtle Medical, Inc. is an innovative healthcare technology company with a suite of software solutions that use deep learning to increase the quality and efficiency of medical imaging. Subtle's software solutions are integrated at hospitals and imaging institutions worldwide. It is a CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 company and is an Nvidia Inception Award Winner. For more information, please visit subtlemedical.com or email sales@subtlemedical.com.

Contact: Anna Menyhart-Borroni
Email: anna@subtlemedical.com
Phone: 1-501-766-2662

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/subtle-medical-to-showcase-leading-ai-powered-imaging-workflow-solutions-at-rsna-2022-301684689.html

SOURCE Subtle Medical, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • The hottest holiday tech gifts for 2022

    It’s the holiday season. And for millions of us, that means desperately trying to figure out what to get our loved ones. Thankfully, if your favorite people are tech inclined, there are plenty of great options out there.

  • Elon Musk-Apple War Heats Up

    Elon Musk and Apple quietly maintain a rivalry that occasionally comes to light. But most often the confrontation is not direct. Both sides throwing barbs at each other from a distance. Musk is the one who most often fires at the iPhone maker, which sometimes responds with subtlety.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • 10 Best Robotic Stocks Under $10

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best robotic stocks under $10. To skip our discussion on the robotics industry, you can go directly to the 5 Best Robotic Stocks Under $10. According to Statista, the size of the industrial robotics segment is expected to compound annually at an average […]

  • Investing in These 3 Cloud-Based Tech Stocks Could Be a Genius Move

    Business is booming for CrowdStrike, Arista Networks, and The Trade Desk. The stock prices could follow.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Down 25%, Is Verizon Stock a Buy Now?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) has long been beloved by investors for its bountiful and consistent dividend payments through all manner of market environments. Let's take a closer look at Verizon's competitive position, growth drivers, financials, valuation, and risks to see if its stock is an attractive buy today. More than 140 million people rely on Verizon for their wireless needs.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple AirPods Pro drop to their lowest price for Black Friday — save $50

    Apple's already excellent earbuds are now slightly excellent-er — and cheaper, ahead of Black Friday.

  • 3 Wireless Non-US Stocks Likely to Ride on the 5G Bandwagon

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Wireless Non-US industry thrive despite short-term headwinds. AMX, ORAN and CRNT are well-positioned to make the most of the demand for seamless connectivity solutions.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

    For instance, 20 analysts currently have price targets on Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM), and the most bearish estimate is $147 per share. Similarly, 18 analysts have price targets on Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC), and the most bearish estimate is $345 per share. In other words, Wall Street sees no downside for shareholders.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying in a Bear Market

    The looming possibility of a recession sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite spiraling into a bear market this year. For instance, Israel Englander of Millennium Management nearly tripled his stake in Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) in the third quarter, and his position has increased more than tenfold since the beginning of the year. Similarly, Steve Cohen of Point72 Asset Management nearly tripled his position in Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) since the first quarter.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell As Q3 Subscriber Additions Lead Industry?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • U.K. regulator opens probe into Apple and Google mobile browsers

    The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that it has launched an investigation into cloud gaming and mobile browsers after an earlier report showed Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc. have an effective duopoly on mobile ecosystems.

  • The Best Black Friday Deals Happening Today, Including 30% off Samsung’s The Frame TV

    Score great deals on appliances and home entertainment.

  • UK begins investigation into Apple, Google's mobile browser dominance

    The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday responses to its consultation from June revealed "substantial support" for a fuller investigation into the matter and how iPhone-maker Apple restricts cloud gaming through its app store. "Many UK businesses and web developers tell us they feel that they are being held back by restrictions set by Apple and Google," said Sarah Cardell, interim chief executive of the CMA, in a statement.

  • 3 Internet Software Stocks to Buy in a Prospering Industry

    The Zacks Internet software industry participants like Coupa Software (COUP), Model N (MODN) and eGain (EGAN) benefit from high demand for SaaS due to the increasing need for remote working, learning and diagnosis software, as well as cybersecurity applications.

  • SBF Deepfake Scam Offers Users 'Compensation' for FTX Collapse

    The modified video of Sam Bankman-Fried points to an apparent scam website that could potentially steal funds from users.

  • The Apple Watch is still in stock on Amazon — save 30% ahead of Black Friday

    Top early Black Friday deal: Save up to 30 per cent on an Apple Watch on Amazon Canada— but only while supplies last.

  • Semiconducter Weekly News Briefing

    Semiconductors or chips that process digital information have became the essential part of all types of modern devices: cars, everyday home appliances, smartphones, medical equipment, and even national security. In simple words, semiconductors are a crucial component of the 4th Industrial Revolution. The problem is that only a handful of countries, including the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, a few EU countries, and increasingly, China – have the specialised knowledge and capital-int