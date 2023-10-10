Subur Tiasa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SUBUR) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Subur Tiasa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SUBUR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Subur Tiasa Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = RM19m ÷ (RM1.5b - RM584m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Subur Tiasa Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 2.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Forestry industry average of 3.0%.

The Trend Of ROCE

Subur Tiasa Holdings Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 2.0% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Subur Tiasa Holdings Berhad is utilizing 30% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

The Bottom Line On Subur Tiasa Holdings Berhad's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Subur Tiasa Holdings Berhad's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the stock has only returned 14% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Subur Tiasa Holdings Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

