Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,715.80
    -52.57 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,260.10
    -297.82 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,830.39
    -172.83 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,019.41
    -1.54 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.08
    +0.14 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    2,045.80
    -6.30 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    +0.15 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0946
    -0.0041 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8850
    -0.0370 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2638
    -0.0093 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.8230
    -0.0220 (-0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,656.50
    +1,349.34 (+3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.97
    +20.83 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,715.68
    +77.65 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,675.94
    +456.55 (+1.37%)
     

Suburban favorite Andiamo set to open on Snelling Avenue next year

Jared Kaufman, Pioneer Press
·1 min read
Nancy Ngo/Pioneer Press/TNS

St. Paul’s Italian food scene will grow one size bigger next month: Longtime East Metro favorite Andiamo Italian Ristorante is headed our way.

The restaurant, which has locations in Eagan and Woodbury, plans to open a third spot on Snelling and Ashland avenues, where Buffalo Wild Wings used to be. They’ll be up and running in January, the restaurant announced on social media.

Andiamo originally opened almost exactly 13 years ago in Eagan — during its first week, then-Pioneer Press critic Kathie Jenkins praised the food as “irresistible” — and launched its Woodbury location in 2020.

The restaurants are owned by chef Ramon Ruiz, who had previously spent over a decade and a half at Bucca di Beppo in St. Paul.

For Ruiz, the name Andiamo is a reminder to keep moving forward, he said when the Eagan location opened in 2011.

“It means, ‘Let’s go, Let’s go,'” he said. “”It injects energy.”

Andiamo Italian Ristorante: Opening January 2024 at 80 N. Snelling Ave.; andiamomn.com

Related Articles

Advertisement