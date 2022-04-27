U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,183.96
    +8.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,301.93
    +61.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,488.93
    -1.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.04
    -6.44 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.02
    +0.32 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.80
    -18.30 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.24 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    -0.0081 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    +0.0460 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2544
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3890
    +1.1790 (+0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,131.87
    +1,089.52 (+2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.65
    +13.74 (+1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Suburban Propane Announces the Commercial Launch of Propane+rDME, a Revolutionary Low-Carbon Fuel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SPH

First U.S. based company to commercially offer this breakthrough alternative source of energy

WHIPPANY, N.J., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable energy, and related products and services today announced the commercial launch of Propane+rDME. This exciting new product combines clean, versatile and abundantly available propane with the renewable, low carbon benefits of renewable dimethyl ether (rDME), produced by Oberon Fuels, to help create a pathway for lowering emissions to meet aggressive carbon reduction standards.

L to R - Rebecca Boudreaux, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Oberon Fuels and Michael Stivala, President and CEO of Suburban Propane take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of the commercial launch of Propane+rDME, a revolutionary low-carbon energy product.
L to R - Rebecca Boudreaux, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Oberon Fuels and Michael Stivala, President and CEO of Suburban Propane take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of the commercial launch of Propane+rDME, a revolutionary low-carbon energy product.

This innovative new product is the first commercially available blend of either traditional, or renewable propane, and rDME. The resulting blended alternative product has a lower carbon intensity and can be used as a drop-in replacement for propane engines in both on-road and off-road applications. The addition of rDME further enhances the clean air and low carbon benefits of the base fuel and allows customers to reduce their carbon footprint, while continuing to use their existing assets without the need for additional investments in equipment and infrastructure.

"At Suburban Propane, we seek out innovative solutions and investments to help lead the pathway toward a low carbon economy, and Propane+rDME is the next step in the evolution of clean alternative fuels," said Michael Stivala, President and CEO of Suburban Propane. "This low carbon energy source is just a stepping stone to a carbon-neutral, and even carbon negative, future for the propane industry. We are proud to partner with Oberon Fuels to see the culmination of our joint visions for providing solutions for a greener tomorrow. This exciting new product leverages Suburban Propane's significant infrastructure and more than 90-year legacy of safely delivering propane across the country, and Oberon's expertise as the only commercial producer of rDME in the United States."

"Blending renewable DME (rDME) with propane can reduce the emissions profile and fits readily with existing storage, transportation and fueling infrastructure," said Rebecca Boudreaux, Ph.D., President and CEO of Oberon. "Oberon's rDME is a straightforward and scalable way for propane distributors and their customers to become more sustainable and will lead to overall emissions reductions from the propane sector which is a critical step to meeting global climate commitments."

On April 27th, representatives from Suburban Propane invited elected officials and clean energy subject matter experts to its Placentia, CA Customer Service Center to celebrate the launch of the new Propane+rDME product with a ribbon cutting ceremony, brief speaking program, and facility tour to see the equipment used to blend propane and rDME.

Suburban Propane is committed to investing in, and fostering innovative solutions to support the economy-wide transition to a sustainable energy future through advancing the clean air and low-carbon benefits of: traditional and renewable propane; renewable dimethyl ether ("rDME"); and low-carbon intensity ("CI") blends of rDME, renewable propane and traditional propane. This launch is part of Suburban Propane's Go Green with Suburban Propane initiative promoting the clean and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

For more information, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com/rdme

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low-carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy. The Partnership acquired an approximate 3% equity stake in Oberon Fuels in September 2020.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

Suburban Propane Logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.)
Suburban Propane Logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.)
(PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.)
(PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suburban-propane-announces-the-commercial-launch-of-propanerdme-a-revolutionary-low-carbon-fuel-301534663.html

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Then Dropped Today

    Fuel cell maker and green hydrogen producer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) announced a new partnership today, and the stock popped in Wednesday morning trading. Plug shares have been active since last week, when the company announced a new deal with existing customer Walmart to supply the retailer up to 20 tons per day of green hydrogen to power its warehouse and distribution center forklifts. Today, Plug Power said it will supply MOL Group with a 10-megawatt electrolysis unit for the European energy company to produce its own green hydrogen.

  • LION ELECTRIC CHOSEN FOR V2X COLLABORATION WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY AND INDUSTRY LEADERS TO DEVELOP BIDIRECTIONAL CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE

    Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, has announced that the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), aimed at accelerating the development and deployment of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies. Lion was the only school bus manufacturer selected by the DOE to sign onto the agreement.

  • With U.S. Solar Power Hurting, Enphase Expands in Europe. Its Stock Is Rising.

    Enphase Energy still makes more than 80% of its revenue in the U.S., which has been a tough market in the past few quarters.

  • Ford Shakes Up EV Truck Race Against Rivian, GM and Tesla

    Which among Ford , General Motors , Rivian and Tesla will emerge victorious? One key thing they have in common: full order books, even though some models - the electric Chevrolet Silverado and the Tesla Cybertruck - have not entered production. If the legacy car manufacturer does not say so, its ambitions in electrification are based on this vehicle.

  • Watch: Yellowstone bison has no patience for law-breaking tourist

    Sneaking up to a bison in Yellowstone National Park is asking for trouble in more ways than one. It could lead to serious injury – or worse – and it’s illegal.

  • FedEx Roundup: Hiring and turnover rates of FY 2021, and a sustainability check-in

    Recently, both labor and sustainability have been at the forefront of FedEx’s focus. The labor shortage has made hiring and retaining workers difficult, amid heightened levels of demand. From time to time, FedEx will detail its performance in these areas; and in its 2022 Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) report, it has provided both hiring and retention numbers, and progress made in its quest to become more sustainable.

  • EU to Ban Russian Oil and Gas Imports Ahead of 2030

    By Harco Leertouwer

  • Turning Carbon Dioxide Into Sustainable Fuel: United and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Announce Collaboration With Biotech Firm to Create New Fuel Sources

    CHICAGO and HOUSTON, April 26, 2022 /3BL Media/ - United Airlines Ventures (UAV) and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV) announced a collaboration with Houston-based biotech firm Cemvita Factory to comm...

  • Walmart+ Now Includes Fuel Discount at Exxon Mobil Gas Stations

    The giant retailer has been trying to differentiate its membership program from rival options such as Amazon Prime.

  • Xcel Energy to close Comanche 3, end coal burning in Colorado sooner under new agreement

    A new plan that would see 80% of its electricity come from renewable sources by 2030 has won over environmental groups.

  • Citi Investors Reject Oil, Gas Loan Limits as Climate Activists Gather at HQ

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. shareholders rejected a proposal that would have limited the bank’s ability to lend to projects dedicated to new oil and gas exploration as climate activists convened at the firm’s Tribeca headquarters in Manhattan.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden N

  • Fort Worth becomes first city in the United States to mine bitcoin after council vote

    The city will operate three Bitcoin mining machines donated by the Texas Blockchain Council. It’s part of the city’s broader goal to become a home for technology and innovation.

  • Energy Demand Spurs Sasol to Accelerate Green Hydrogen Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s scramble to find new sources of energy to reduce its reliance on Russia has given Sasol Ltd., South Africa’s biggest fuel producer, a new purpose to accelerate its green hydrogen plans.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf Hitler‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s

  • Storing Water Underground for Future Use

    What if you could save the water that falls in rainier seasons for use during times of drought? Scientists at Dow’s Terneuzen site in the Netherlands are working with farmers to do just that, and t...

  • Soy Oil Soars to Record as Indonesia Expands Palm Export Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Soybean oil futures climbed to an all-time high in Chicago as global vegetable-oil markets face increasingly strained supplies with Indonesia’s export ban on crude palm oil. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay Wi

  • 'The Best Future' for Flora, Fauna . . . and Humans Too

    Enbridge investment drives $800,000 donation to Nature Conservancy of Canada for preservation of Beaver Hills, the ‘spine’ of Alberta’s biosphere

  • Climate activist shareholders are gaining support, but not where it counts

    Without the support of asset managers like BlackRock, the odds are steep against proposals seeking to force banks to clean up their lending.

  • When Twitter goes private, its S.F. headquarters could be in play

    Here’s what we know: Elon Musk is no fan of what he calls the state’s overregulated business climate, and last year he officially moved the Tesla headquarters to Austin, Texas, though the company still has a large operation in Northern California and employs tens of thousands here. “It would actually be more surprising if he bought Twitter and kept the headquarters in California,” site selection consultant John Boyd, principal of The Boyd Co. told us April 14 before Twitter accepted the offer.

  • Shipments of Solar Panels Have Fallen. That Could Hurt Earnings.

    There was an 18% drop in domestic shipments of solar modules by manufacturers and importers in January and February, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

  • India’s Sprng Energy Nearing $1.8 Billion Sale to Shell

    (Bloomberg) -- Sprng Energy Pvt is nearing a deal for Shell Plc to acquire the Indian renewable power producer for about $1.8 billion including debt, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitte