Suburban Propane Collaborates with Forgotten Soldiers Outreach to Provide 200 "We Care" Packages for Deployed Troops

·4 min read

WHIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today collaborated with Forgotten Soldiers Outreach, Inc., a Lake Worth, Florida-based nonprofit that sends monthly "We Care" packages with essential items to deployed military service members overseas.

Representatives from Suburban Propane and Forgotten Soldiers Initiative joined forces to pack 200 “We Care” packages for deployed soldiers. The effort is part of Suburban Propane’s SuburbanCares initiative in communities across the nation. (photo courtesy of Suburban Propane).
"Suburban Propane is a proud veteran employer and we understand the importance of taking care of those who put their lives on the line for our country," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "We're honored to team up with the incredible staff at the Forgotten Soldiers Outreach to support their mission to ensure that no deployed soldier feels forgotten. We hope our donation will help the recipients remember that they are respected, cared for and remembered."

Suburban Propane's donation provided two hundred "We Care" packages which, were prepared today by Suburban Propane employees and volunteers from Forgotten Soldiers Outreach. The packages include a variety of essential items including: Girl Scout cookies, toiletries, non-perishable food items, a comic book, letters of encouragement, and a hand-written note to each deployed soldier.

"Since the inception in October 2003, Forgotten Soldiers Outreach has been dependent on our community partners to help us achieve our monthly mission of sending that little bit of home to our troops serving overseas," said Lynelle Zelnar, Executive Director and Founder of Forgotten Soldiers Outreach. "We are extremely grateful to have Suburban Propane join our efforts and partner with us to help ensure that our troops are not forgotten. Their commitment exemplifies their strong belief in giving back to our community."

The endeavor is part of the Company's SuburbanCares initiative which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous underserved communities including Boston, MA; Helena, MT; Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; San Diego, CA; Albany, NY; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and fed healthcare professionals in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation, including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, D.C.

About Suburban Propane:
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 41 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

About Forgotten Soldiers Initiative, Inc.:
Forgotten Soldiers Outreach is a local nonprofit that sends monthly "We Care" packages to deployed military service members who face many challenges while away from home. The organization aims to remind them that they are not forgotten, while also assisting military families with sending essential items to their loved ones. The main focus is to ship to those who receive little or no support from the home front.

Forgotten Soldiers Outreach Operation center is located at 3550 23rd Ave. S., Suite #7, Lake Worth, FL 33461 (Located just west of I-95 and 10th Avenue north). Since its inception in 2003, Forgotten Soldiers Outreach has benefited well over 480,000 of our military to date. For more information about Forgotten Soldiers Outreach, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, you can visit www.forgottensoldiers.org or call 561-369-2933.

Suburban Propane Logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.)
Forgotten Soldiers Logo
(PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suburban-propane-collaborates-with-forgotten-soldiers-outreach-to-provide-200-we-care-packages-for-deployed-troops-301660498.html

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

