Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Annual Report Available Online

·2 min read

WHIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH), today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended September 24, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Suburban Propane Logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.)
Suburban Propane Logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.)

A link to the fiscal 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC, is available on the Partnership's website at www.suburbanpropane.com.

Upon written request, the Partnership will provide to any unitholder or noteholder, without charge, a hard copy of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 24, 2022. Requests should be directed to: Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., Investor Relations, P.O. Box 206, Whippany, New Jersey 07981-0206.

About Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange.  Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.  Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Suburban Propane's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Suburban Propane's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy.  For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suburban-propane-partners-lp-annual-report-available-online-301686211.html

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

