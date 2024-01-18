Subway adds 3 new foot-long items to its menu. Hint: None of them are sandwiches

Subway Sidekicks are seen in a Subway Restaurant on December 19, 2023 in Crystal River, Florida.

What could go better with a foot-long sub than a cookie for dessert? Perhaps a foot-long cookie.

Subway announced in a news release Thursday that its new Sidekicks menu will feature "a collection of three new foot-long snacks."

In December, the fast food restaurant unveiled new foot-long cookies at select stores in Chicago, Dallas, Miami and New York for National Cookie Day. Now, their new menu will allow customers to order the sweet treat nationwide starting on Monday.

The new menu also will include a foot-long churro and a foot-long pretzel, all costing between $2 to $3.

"This whole new category on our menu offers Subway fans something they can’t get anywhere else and kicks off a year of culinary innovation and delicious new menu items," Douglas Fry, president of Subway North America, said in a statement. "2024 may be the most exciting chapter yet in our growth story.”

The company said it partnered with Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon to create the new churro and pretzel options.

According to Subway, the following can be found on the new Sidekicks menu

The Cinnabon Footlong Churro , $2 - baked and topped with sugar and Cinnabon’s "world-famous" Makara cinnamon, the unique cinnamon that Mashed reports was specially selected over 30 years ago.

The Auntie Anne’s Footlong Pretzel , $3 - A classic butter and salt pretzel, served with a side of Subway’s Honey Mustard.

The Footlong Cookie, $5 - A thick cookie packed with chocolate chips.

The release also states the price and participation at each store may vary.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Subway adds 3 new foot-long items to its menu