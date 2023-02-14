U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,126.14
    -11.15 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,070.83
    -175.10 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,875.29
    -16.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,932.63
    -8.51 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.97
    -1.17 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.20
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    -0.14 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7630
    +0.0460 (+1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7660
    +0.3580 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,075.31
    +445.02 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.35
    +9.93 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,967.80
    +20.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Subway to Explore Possible Sale

·1 min read

MILFORD, Conn., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway®, one of the world's largest restaurant brands, announced today that its shareholders are exploring a possible sale of the company. There is no indication of timing or assurance that a sale will occur. J.P. Morgan is advising the company and will conduct the sale exploration process. The company does not intend to make any further public comment regarding the process until it has been completed.

The management team remains committed to the future and will continue to execute against its multi-year transformation journey, which includes a focus on menu innovation, modernization of restaurants and improvements to its overall guest experience. The company recently announced another record-setting year, ending 2022 exceeding global sales projections and achieving eight consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales growth.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2023 Subway IP LLC

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/subway-to-explore-possible-sale-301746485.html

SOURCE Subway Restaurants

Recommended Stories

  • I’m retired with about $1 million invested. Paying my adviser 1% would cost me $10K a year — no thanks. I’d rather pay someone hourly for help a couple times a year. Is this reasonable?

    While the 1% of assets under management fee has become the norm in the financial industry, it’s a) not always in the best interest of clients, and b) plenty of advisers will charge you in ways that may make more sense for you. Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one?

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • IBM Sues Former Thai Executive for Return of $470,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- IBM Corp. is suing the former top executive in its Thailand subsidiary, claiming she should pay back nearly half a million dollars in bonus awards for taking a job at a rival company.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10

  • Gas Traders on Edge as Texas Export Plant Gets Closer to Restart

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas traders and buyers around the world are watching to see when a crucial US exporter of the fuel will fully recover from a June explosion. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?Freeport LNG on the Te

  • Microsoft is trying to use ChatGPT to cut Google out of way more than just the search engine market, ARK Invest says

    The loss of profits in Google’s search engine business may force it to cut investments in cloud computing, a high-growth market in which it competes with Microsoft’s Azure.

  • Ford Chair: CEO Farley has "full court press" to fix problems

    Ford Motor Co Chair Bill Ford said Monday the automaker's Chief Executive, Jim Farley, has a "full court press" on to fix operational problems that caused fourth quarter results to fall short of the company's targets. "We probably had so much focus on the future that perhaps we took our eye off the ball a little bit on the present," Ford said, speaking with reporters on the sidelines of an event to announce plans to build a battery factory in Michigan. "Jim's got a full court press on it, and we're already starting to see results," Ford said.

  • SAP is laying off 224 Bay Area employees

    Two weeks after the company announced it would be laying off 2.5% of its workforce, it unveiled just how many it would cut in the Bay Area.

  • Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

    Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports. Russia's gas trade with Europe has been based on thousands of miles of pipes beginning in Siberia and stretching to Germany and beyond.

  • 3 Oil Stocks Exposed to Natural-Gas Plunge

    Citi analyst Scott Gruber thinks lower gas prices will cut into free cash flow for Coterra, Ovintiv, and Devon Energy.

  • U.S. gas producers skimped on price hedges and now face a reckoning

    A rout in natural gas prices will hurt first-quarter earnings and cash flows at gas producers as hedges - the industry's version of price insurance - were inadequate to offset the expected losses, analysts and industry experts said. Producers starting the year with fewer hedges than historically will have to sell more gas at the market rate of about $2.45 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), below the breakeven prices for producing gas in some regions, and that may force some companies to reduce drilling and put off completing wells. Hedges, or contracts that lock in prices for future output, help producers protect cash flows against price swings, helping them drill and complete wells - crucial at a time when Europe has looked to the United States for gas.

  • Toyota Makes a Big Change on EVs

    This is the complex and contradictory message that the future CEO of Toyota TM has just sent. Koji Sato, 53, who will take the helm at the automotive giant on April 1, on Feb. 13 spoke for the first time since his promotion last month. Sato's position on electric vehicles is particularly eagerly awaited.

  • Delta workers' lawsuit over Lands' End uniforms narrowed to property damage claims

    Proposed settlements are expected by next month in the lawsuit against Lands’ End Inc. over the uniforms it supplied years ago for Delta Air Lines Inc. Employees of Delta (NYSE: DAL) began suing Dodgeville-based Lands’ End (Nasdaq: LE) in May 2019. The collection included approximately 100 garments that were worn by about 64,000 Delta employees, court documents state. The retailer received more than 2,000 complaints from Delta employees since the uniform rollout began in 2018, the records show.

  • Coca-Cola Has a Sports-Drink Problem as BodyArmor Stumbles

    Coca-Cola paid $5.6 billion to buy a fast-growing sports drink—and then fumbled it, Coke Chief Executive James Quincey said Tuesday. BodyArmor’s sales declined in the latest quarter, as the soda company integrated the startup brand with Coke’s other sports drink, Powerade, Mr. Quincey said. Coca-Cola’s U.S. sports-drink market share has slipped in recent months, according to a Goldman Sachs analysis of Nielsen data.

  • Credit Suisse Says Rogue Staffer Took Personnel, Salary Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG warned part of its workforce that a former employee copied and took some of their personal data years ago, including descriptions of their compensation.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times S

  • Coca-Cola CEO Gives Upbeat Earnings Outlook, Says Price Increases Are Coming

    The soft-drinks company said comparable adjusted earnings will be 4% to 5% higher than the $2.48 per share reported in 2022.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • 'Correcting an injustice': How one company's lies killed thousands of Ohio rubber workers

    Following decades of deceit, justice is being served after a major rubber industry supplier lied about carcinogens in its product.

  • Inside the Gray Market Keeping Cisco Tech in Stock in Russia

    The tech giant stopped selling its gear in Russia, but Cisco’s routers and other equipment are easy to find in Moscow.

  • Overemployment is here: Nearly half of workers have more than one full-time job

    It’s all fun and games until you have to put time stamps on your résumé.

  • Hungry for Growth? 3 Restaurant Payment Stocks to Consider

    Covid-19, inflation, and consumer preferences have led to a complex environment in the restaurant industry. 3 payment/software companies are helping restaurants to adapt and thrive.