Subway® Opens New Global Dual-Headquarters in Miami

State-of-the-art office in Waterford Business District reflects new modern brand image

MIAMI, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway, one of the world's largest restaurant brands, has officially opened its new global dual-headquarters in the Waterford Business District.

Subway has officially opened its new global dual-headquarters in Miami’s Waterford Business District. Image Credit: Eileen Escarda

Located at 1000 Sub Way*—a new street name designated by Miami-Dade County—the space is uniquely designed to advance the brand's multi-year transformation journey to improve across all aspects of the business, including its workspaces. The office features the first-in-Subway-history Innovation Center and Mock Restaurant as well as a modern, open layout with multiple collaborative spaces, premier fitness center and spacious cafeteria.

The Innovation Center and Mock Restaurant serves as a "think tank" for continued food innovation, allowing employees to constantly collaborate and experiment with the culinary team on new sandwich builds and products, such as sauces or proteins. Modeled to resemble a real Subway restaurant, the Mock Restaurant provides a dedicated space to test products in a real-life setting, enabling the brand to refine its operations and explore new possibilities for its guest experience.

"The strategic placement of our new office opens the door for an even stronger integration with the Miami-based Independent Purchasing Cooperative, Subway's franchisee-owned purchasing and supply chain cooperative," said John Chidsey, Chief Executive Officer of Subway. "From its flourishing business climate to its rich cultural heritage, Miami is an ideal location for our business to continue to evolve as part of our ongoing transformation journey."

As the building's largest tenant, Subway occupies two and a half floors across six, seven and ten, offering breathtaking city views and plenty of natural light. The office is home to approximately 150 Miami-based Subway employees and includes consumer-facing functions and its Latin America regional office staff. HLW led architecture and design for the new space.

"Opening the new Miami headquarters marks a significant milestone for our company and reaffirms our commitment to enhancing the workplace experience for our employees," said Bill Ekstrom, Subway Director of Business Services. "The location, amenities and workspaces make the new headquarters an ideal setup for innovation and collaboration and, in turn, helps us create better experiences for our guests and franchisees."

Situated in the heart of Miami, the new headquarters is minutes away from Miami International Airport as well as all major highways, providing easy access to the city's entertainment and cultural centers. The Waterford Business District is a joint venture of Nuveen Real Estate and Allianz Real Estate, and is home to more than three million square feet of office space as well as hotels and a new retail center. Leasing for the District is led by Blanca Commercial Real Estate.

Subway continues to have a strong presence in Connecticut—where its other dual-headquarters is located—building on nearly five decades of brand history in the region. Last year, the company announced the relocation of its Connecticut headquarters to a world-class, modernized space in Shelton, Conn. All functions of the company's existing Milford-based team will transition to the new space later this year.

*1000 Sub Way (1000 NW 57th Court) has been designated as the new street name of Subway's new Miami headquarters; however, as of publication, the updated street name is not yet searchable.

