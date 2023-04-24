Subway reports 12.1% same-store sales jump as company eyes sale this quarter

Subway on Monday reported global same-store sales rose 12.1% in the first quarter as the company closes in on a planned deal to sell the business by June.

CEO John Chidsey said at a recent conference the process to sell the sandwich chain is "well underway," with the company targeting a deal by late May or early June, meaning a potential deal to sell the business could be just weeks away.

According to reporting from the Wall Street Journal earlier this month, there are more than 10 possible suitors looking to buy Subway; the company is seeking a valuation of $10 billion or more.

In the first quarter, global same-store sales at Subway rose 12.1% over the prior year period while digital sales rose 11.4% over last year. This marked the ninth consecutive quarter the chain posted positive sales growth.

Subway also saw its highest weekly average unit volume since 2010 during Q1.

In North America, Subway saw same-store sales jump 11.7% year-over-year while digital sales rose 21.2%. At the company's the top 75% of locations in North America, sales were up 17.9% during the quarter.

Subway Announces A Whole New Way to Subway. (Courtesy: Subway)

"Our continued impressive performance demonstrates that our efforts to build a better Subway and win back the hearts and minds of sandwich lovers around the globe is working," Chidsey said in a press release. "With strong sales momentum across our restaurants and a refreshed focus on strategic brand growth, there has never been a more exciting time to be part of the Subway brand."

Back in July 2021, Subway announced "Eat Fresh Refresh," its largest menu update in company history. This came after its reputation was impacted by pointed questions — and even a lawsuit — about the authenticity of Subway's tuna. At the time, Chidsey said the company was serving "100% tuna."

In the coming months, it is set to unveil "new, craveable menu items and digital enhancements." The company also seems to be moving away from its traditional storefront.

"Subway remains focused on smart growth to boost franchisee profitability and protect the brand's position in the market, including strategically opening new traditional and non-traditional locations," the release said.

Last week, Subway announced five new multi-unit owner agreements in North America. In international markets the company said it is partnering with "strong, well-established operators with specific market expertise" to expand overseas.

Chidsey recently said international is one of the biggest opportunities for growth. "I think the international growth piece is a layup," he said at the Restaurant Leadership Conference, "We have a clean running field outside the U.S."

In 2022, Subway opened nearly 750 restaurants and 145 new restaurants in the first quarter of 2023. In total, there nearly 37,000 restaurants in 100 countries.

Brooke DiPalma is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

