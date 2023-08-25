Subway has been sold for billions in one of the biggest fast food acquisitions ever

Subway has been acquired by private equity firm Roark Capital, a family-owned business of nearly 60 years that has other sandwich shops in its portfolio.

The sandwich company announced in a press release Thursday that they had received an offer from Roark. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Roark offered $9.6 billion for the sale, which was originally listed for $10 billion back in February.

Subway must meet cash flow milestones within two or more years after the deal is finalized to pay the entire $8.95 billion deal price, according to Reuters. The deal does not include the earn-out.

According to CNN, the acquisition by Roark is a significant event in the fast food industry. The company boasts a $37 billion asset value and an extensive food portfolio, with investments in various brands such as Arby's, Auntie Anne's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Carvel, Sonic, and many others.

Subway says it will continue to prioritize sales growth, menu innovation, restaurant modernization, enhancing the guest experience, and global expansion.

Subway has recently lost market share due to rising competition, some of which offer more menu options and modern store designs.

According to Reuters, Subway has experienced a 9.85% rise in same-store sales during the first half of 2023.

