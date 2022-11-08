U.S. markets closed

Success for Case IH and New Holland at SIMA 2022

CNH Industrial
·2 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Case IH and New Holland Agriculture, global agricultural brands of CNH Industrial, have received awards at SIMA 2022. Held in Paris, France from November 6 to November 10, SIMA is the showcase for the latest technological innovations in the agricultural world. This is the centenary edition of the agricultural show.

The Brands have won Farm Machine 2023 titles on the opening day. Case IH received the award for its Quadtrac AFS Connect™ tractor range in the "XXL" category. This evolution of the Quadtrac range - with multiple upgrades - incorporates wireless connectivity. New Holland's T4F tractor won in the "Best Specialized Tractor" category. Its VisionViewTM cab features the comfort of an open field tractor within a structure that has to maneuver in narrow settings.

New Holland has also won two Bronze Medals in the SIMA Innovation Awards, which recognize breakthrough products, services, and tech across five categories.

The From Harvest to Storage Category-medal winning Grain Cam™ Mobile Grain Loss Calculator app helps farmers by using photographic data to calculate the percentage of grain lost during harvesting, generating a report that informs optimized machine settings to increase yield. The Brand also received a medal in the Livestock, Renewable Energy Category for its role in promoting a circular economy through its farm-based fuel production model for tractors that contributes to a negative carbon footprint. New Holland is the first to bring a methane-powered tractor to market - making farming more energy efficient and independent.

These prestigious Awards recognize how we are putting innovation, sustainability, and productivity to work in agriculture.

View original content here.

CNH Industrial, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Press release picture
CNH Industrial, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: www.cnhindustrial.com
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724641/Success-for-Case-IH-and-New-Holland-at-SIMA-2022

