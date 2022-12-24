Success Point College UAE Announces Its New International Academic Partnership With Notre Dame De Namur University in the United States

Featured Image for Success Point College

SHARJAH, Arab Emirates, Dec. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Success Point College (SPC) extends its international academic collaboration to the United States. SPC announced today its new academic partnership with Notre Dame De Namur University (NDNU), the third oldest college in California and the first college in the state to grant women a Bachelor's degree.

Through this partnership, SPC enables prospective students in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and around the world to get access to globally recognized and WASC-accredited master's degrees in Clinical Psychology and Business Management. This partnership will allow the students to earn graduate degrees while living in the USA at the NDNU campus in Belmont, California.

Programs offered at SPC:

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Master of Science in Technology Management (MS TM)

Master of Business Administration - Management Science (MBA STEM)

Master of Science in Clinical Psychology (MSCP) including tracks for Marriage and Family Therapy (MFT) and Marriage and Family Therapy/Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (MFT/LPCC)

Finas Kundil, Managing Director at SPC, said: "UAE attracts people from all around the world for both jobs and business. Presently, people from more than 200 countries live and work in the UAE, mostly ex-pats who start their careers just after graduating from their respective countries. The number of such professionals who seek to get higher education along with their work life is significant. Constantly upskilling and upgrading qualifications are essential to thrive in a highly competitive environment like the UAE and that is exactly what we at Success Point College aim to fulfil by collaborating with NDNU offering courses with professional accreditations."

"We are delighted that we can further our commitment to offering high-quality graduate degrees to students across the globe by partnering with Success Point College," commented Greg White PhD, Provost and Senior Vice President. "This partnership represents NDNU's mission to build a diverse and inclusive learning community that challenges each member to consciously apply values and ethics in their personal, professional, and public life."

About Notre Dame de Namur University

NDNU is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame De Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master's degree programs in Business, Education, Psychology and Teacher credential programs.

About Success Point College

Success Point College is a highly acclaimed educational institute in UAE, established in 2015, and collaborates with leading international universities to deliver high-quality academic content across UG and PG levels for aspiring students and working professionals. Throughout the years, the college has strengthened its ties with numerous universities from the UK, New Zealand, Singapore, Hungary, etc. Success Point College FZE is licensed as an institution of higher education through the authority granted to the Sharjah Publishing City by the Ministry of Economy, UAE.

Contact Information:

Ameen Ajwad

Head of marketing

ajwad@successpoint.ae

+971 55 55 282 10



