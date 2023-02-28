U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

Success Story: Large B2B Supplier KegWorks Sees 18X Conversion Increase After Migrating to BigCommerce & Implementing Justuno

Justuno
·2 min read

Austin, TX, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justuno, the premiere website conversion optimization platform and award-winning marketing agency Groove Commerce announced the results from the migration of KegWorks from Magento to BigCommerce

Kegworks, a B2B drinkware distributor, has been working with Groove Commerce to migrate their storefront from Magento to BigCommerce. In tandem with that, Groove Commerce partnered up with Justuno to optimize the email list-building strategy and overall customer experience onsite. As highlighted in their story here, KegWorks experienced a major uptick in key performance indicators after their migration was complete.

Using Justuno, Groove Commerce created an all-new series of lead captures and exit offers to improve full-funnel conversions. Through these, 26% of abandoned carts were saved, overall revenue grew 12%, and KegWorks increased their conversion rate by 18X for visitors who engaged with a Justuno design.

Justuno is the premiere website conversion platform, built to create long-lasting customer relationships, increase marketing ROI, and scale your business through tailored visitor experiences that convert. Justuno empowers marketers through automation, advanced analytics, and proprietary visitor tracking so they can provide customers with the ultimate website experience.

Justuno’s Agency Partnerships Manager, Dilyar Askar, said this about the KegWorks case study:

“The Groove Commerce team is a great example of a full-service agency shop. From migration to email marketing and conversion strategy, their team can do it all. As one of their leading technology partners, we’re proud to be a part of the Groove Commerce standard tech stack and help their clients reach their business goals.”

###



Justuno is the premiere website conversion platform, built to create long-lasting customer relationships, increase marketing ROI, and scale your business through tailored visitor experiences that convert. Justuno empowers marketers through automation, advanced analytics, and proprietary visitor tracking so they can provide customers with the ultimate online experience.

CONTACT: Jane Serra Justuno 718-938-2785 jane@justuno.com


