Success Transformer Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SUCCESS) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Success Transformer Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SUCCESS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Success Transformer Corporation Berhad's shares before the 27th of October in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.014 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.018 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Success Transformer Corporation Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 2.4% on its current stock price of MYR0.735. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Success Transformer Corporation Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for Success Transformer Corporation Berhad

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Success Transformer Corporation Berhad paid out just 21% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Success Transformer Corporation Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 13% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Success Transformer Corporation Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Story continues

Click here to see how much of its profit Success Transformer Corporation Berhad paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Success Transformer Corporation Berhad has grown its earnings rapidly, up 23% a year for the past five years. Success Transformer Corporation Berhad earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Success Transformer Corporation Berhad has delivered an average of 1.8% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Success Transformer Corporation Berhad is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Is Success Transformer Corporation Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Success Transformer Corporation Berhad has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Success Transformer Corporation Berhad for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Success Transformer Corporation Berhad you should know about.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.