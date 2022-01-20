U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.00
    +12.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,000.00
    +90.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,104.25
    +70.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,061.40
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.68
    -0.28 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.80
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.57
    +0.78 (+3.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2290
    -0.1240 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,891.76
    +377.19 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.93
    +0.18 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,581.66
    -8.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

Successful Completion of First Patient Implantation of MINI WELL® and MINI WELL TORIC® Extended Depth-of-Focus IOLs in China Announced by Affamed Technologies, Joint Venture between AffaMed Therapeutics and SIFI

·2 min read

CATANIA, Italy, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SIFI, a leading international ophthalmic company headquartered in Italy, is pleased to divulge the successful completion of the first patient implantation of MINI WELL® and MINI WELL TORIC® IOLs in China, announced via Affamed Technologies, Joint Venture between AffaMed Therapeutics and SIFI.

SIFI Logo
SIFI Logo

MINI WELL® and MINI WELL TORIC® IOLs were successfully implanted following phacoemulsification cataract surgical procedures performed at Hainan (Boao) International Eye and Vision Hospital by Professor Wei CHEN, President of Hainan (Boao) International Eye and Vision Hospital and Vice President of Wenzhou Medical University's Eye and Vision Hospital.

Chinese patients are the newest to date to benefit from SIFI's premium innovative intraocular lenses technology, an important option effectively and frequently employed in Europe and in numerous Asia Pacific geographies, including: New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, India and Pakistan.

About MINI WELL® and MINI WELL TORIC® EDOF IOLs

Developed by SIFI, MINI WELL® and MINI WELL TORIC® Extended Depth-of-Focus (EDOF) IOLs are innovative IOL implants, offering a great alternative to refraction, diffraction and segment-types mono/bi/tri-focal IOLs, as well as to diffraction-type EDOF IOLs.

Mini WELL and Mini WELL Toric are aspheric, single-piece EDOF IOLs specific for the surgical technique of mini-incision and designed for correcting astigmatism and presbyopia. They are made of a hydrophilic-hydrophobic copolymer which has a high refractive index and excellent mechanical properties.

Mini WELL and Mini WELL Toric are based on a unique patented refractive design which creates one continuous, extended focus for sharp vision from far to near and a reduced dependence from spectacles.

ABOUT SIFI

SIFI is a leading international ophthalmic company, headquartered in Italy, focusing on eye care since 1935. SIFI develops, manufactures and markets innovative therapeutic solutions for patients with ophthalmic conditions. SIFI is fully committed through its R&D to improve the quality of life of patients, exporting treatments to more than 20 countries worldwide with a direct presence in Italy, Spain, France, Romania, Mexico and Turkey.

ABOUT AFFAMED TECHNOLOGIES

Established in 2021, AffaMed Technologies is the joint venture between AffaMed Therapeutics and SIFI S.p.A. ("SIFI"), a leading international ophthalmology company headquartered in Italy, to develop, manufacture and commercialize premium intraocular lenses ("IOLs") in the Greater China market.

SOURCE SIFI SpA

