PHNOM PENH, Cambodia , Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambodian Association of Finance and Technology (CAFT), the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC), The Association of Banks in Cambodia (ABC) and Cambodia Microfinance Association (CMA) with Prudential Cambodia as its Title Sponsor successfully concluded the month-long CamTech Summit Powered by Prudential last December 02, 2022 at the Royal Train Station, Phnom Penh Cambodia.

A Successful Conclusion of CamTech Summit Powered by Prudential Cambodia 2022

The flagship fintech event in Cambodia started with the Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) held from November 2 to 4, 2022, followed by the inaugural Cambodia Tech Expo that happened from November 11 to 13.

The main and final event started with the CamTech Summit Powered by Prudential Forum in the morning and ended with the launch and awarding ceremony of the first ever CamTech Awards.

During the forum, CAFT Board Director, Secretary-General Mr. Tomas graced the event with his welcome remarks, alongside Mr. Freddie Wong, Chief Actuary of Prudential Cambodia and Mr. Remi Pell, CAFT Chairman for collaborative remarks and opening remarks respectively. CamTech Summit Powered by Prudential Forum was an event filled with insightful speakers and panelists both local and international as they discuss crucial topics such as SME's in Asean Economy, Long-term Financing in Cambodia's Sustainable Development and Securing the Future of SME's.

Some of the partners were among the speakers for the forum namely; Mr. Dennis Ng, Chief Revenue Officer of Pulse Revenue for Asia and Africa; Mr. Akhshy Thigarajan, Innovation Manager of Prudential Singapore; Mr. Varabot Ho, Consultant, UNESCAP-GGGI; Mr. Mark Hanna, Group CFO of Royal Group; Mr. Chakara Sisowath, Executive Director of Rating Agency of Cambodia; Ms. Jitka Markova, Director of Startup Factory; Mr. Sok Voeun, Chairman of Cambodia Microfinance Association; Ms. Lida Loem, Co-Founder of SHE Investment; Ms. Sihanithnovy Sun, Board of Director, Cambodia Women Entrepreneurs Association and Ms. Pen Bopha, Chief Executive Officer of Rithipul.

Story continues

"As a pioneer in digital insurance in Cambodia, Prudential is fully committed to advancing financial inclusion in Cambodia and as a driving mission for the company. We want to do our part and ensure insurance is accessible and affordable for all Cambodians. Technology is making it possible for all health and wealth services to be available to customers at a lower cost.", said Chee Weng Yib, Chief Distribution Officer, Prudential Cambodia.

"In addition, the company has adopted an omnichannel approach providing customers with multiple options to purchase its insurance products using their preferred channels. Customers can seek advice from one of ACLEDA Bank's branches across the country, through the insurer's consultants, or directly through its app/website, or a combination of these channels. Most recently, we launched our Insurance Selling Machine which allows customers who may not have access to phone or internet especially in some areas to purchase insurance policies conveniently.", he added

To cap off the month-long event CamTech Summit Powered by Prudential held the CamTech Awards in the evening. The 2022 CamTech Awards honored and gave recognition to the most outstanding innovators, fintech leaders and companies in Cambodia.

"Prudential Cambodia's ongoing investment as the title sponsor of the CamTech Summit Powered by Prudential Cambodia showcases our commitment in helping Cambodia develop its digital capacity, especially in the financial sector. As the largest insurer in Cambodia with over USD 200 Million of assets under management, one of Prudential's key priorities is to help develop financial markets and to support key infrastructure projects in Cambodia. These priorities fit with our company's long-term mission of advancing financial inclusion, investing in digital capabilities, and being a responsible corporation." said Freddie Wong, Chief Actuary, Prudential Cambodia.

There are three awards categories namely, Start-Up Fintech of the Year Award, Prudential Fintech of the Year Award and Women in Fintech of the Year Award. The nominees were Jalat Logistics, Krama and Pill Tech Pharmacy for the start-up of the year award; Bill24, iCare Benefits Group and WOWNOW for Prudential Fintech of the Year Award while Ms. Frandara Khoun, Chief Strategy Officer of TrueMoney Cambodia; Ms. Molika Meas, Co-Founder and Group CEO of iCare Benefits Group and Ms. Pen Bopha, CEO of Rithipul Co., Ltd were the nominees for the Women in Fintech Award. After the deliberation, an overall winner from each category were the following; Jalat Logistics, for the Start-Up Fintech of the Year Award; iCare Benefits Group, for the Prudential Fintech of the Year Award and Ms. Pen Bopha, CEO of Rithipul Co., for the Women in Fintech Award.

"This is indeed a momentous series of events for us and a huge step for our future. We are looking forward for more collaborations and fostering more relationships both locally and internationally towards the future of digitalization said Remi Pell, Chairman of CAFT.

The success of this year's CamTech Summit Powered by Prudential would not be possible without the generosity of our Title sponsor Prudential Cambodia, Gold Sponsor Krama, Bronze Sponsors Acleda Bank, AMK Microfinance, Phillip Bank and TrueMoney; Content Sponsor DQD Consulting and Ipay88 and our Media Partners Cambodia Investment Review, Fresh News, Khmer Times, Sabay and PRNewswire.

SOURCE Cambodian Association of Finance and Technology