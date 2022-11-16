AIR FRANCE - KLM

Paris, 16 November 2022

Successful offering of Air France-KLM’s deeply subordinated undated bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares for a nominal amount of € 305.3 m

The Offering attracted significant demand, with the orderbook multiple times oversubscribed;

This success demonstrates the confidence of the investors, with significant interest from long-only funds.

Air France-KLM (the “Company”) today has successfully placed undated deeply subordinated unsecured bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (the “Bonds”), for a nominal amount of € 305.3 m, by way of a private placement to qualified investors only (the “Offering”), representing c. 200 million underlying shares.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be fully allocated to the repayment of the perpetual bonds held by the French State, issued in April 2021. The offering qualifies for quasi equity under IFRS.

The settlement and delivery of the Bonds is expected to take place on 23 November 2022 (the “Issue Date”).

An application will be made for admission of the Bonds to trading on the non-regulated open market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext AccessTM) within one month following the Issue Date.

Main terms of the Bonds

The Bonds will be issued at par with a nominal value per Bond of € 100,000 and with a conversion premium of 22.5% over the Company's reference share price. The reference share price is equal to € 1.2464 (corresponding to the volume-weighted average price of the share price of the Company on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (“Euronext Paris”) on 16 November 2022).

Interests

From the Issue Date until 23 November 2025 (exclusive), the Bonds will bear interest at a nominal annual rate of 6.5% payable quarterly in arrear on 23 November, 23 February, 23 May and 23 August of each year (or the next working day if any of those dates are a non-working day) (each, an "Interest Payment Date"), and for the first time on 23 February 2023, subject to any interest payment suspension by the Company (in accordance with the Bonds’ terms and conditions).

Story continues

From 23 November 2025 (inclusive), the Bonds will bear interest at a rate equal to 1,300 basis points above the applicable 3 year-Mid-Swap Rate in Euro as a reference rate. The reference rate will be subject to a reset every three years thereafter. Interest will be payable quarterly in arrear on each Interest Payment Date and, as the case may be, for the first time on 23 February 2023, subject to any interest payment suspension.

In the event of a change of control, the annual rate for the fixed coupon or the reset reference rate coupon, as the case may be, will be increased by 500 basis points.

On any Interest Payment Date, the Company may decide, subject to certain conditions, to suspend payment of interest in respect of the Bonds for the relevant interest period, subject to having notified Bondholders at least 15 business days prior to the relevant Interest Payment Date. All interest in respect of the Bonds that is not paid at an optional Interest Payment Date will constitute "Deferred Interest". Any amount of Deferred Interest will bear interest (to the full extent permitted by law) from the interest payment suspension date for any period exceeding 12 months at the interest rate applicable to the Bonds at the relevant period. The amount of accrued interest (the "Additional Interest") in respect of Deferred Interest will become due and payable in the same manner as Deferred Interest. Deferred Interest (as well as the corresponding amount of Additional Interest) may be paid in full or in part at any time at the Company's option, but all Deferred Interest (as well as the corresponding amount of Additional Interest) in respect of all the Bonds will become payable in full in specific cases, including if the Company decides the payment of a dividend or of an interim dividend or repurchase of any equity security or upon redemption of all outstanding Bonds.

Redemption of the Bonds

The Bonds are undated, subject to cases of early redemption at the Company's option, and will only be repayable in the event of the liquidation of the Company or upon the expiry of the term indicated in the Company's by-laws (unless extended in accordance with applicable legislation).

The Company may, at its option proceed with early redemption of all, but not some, of the Bonds at par plus accrued interest, Deferred Interest and, as the case may be, Additional Interest (the “Early Redemption Price”):

for the first time on 23 November 2025, and then on each Interest Payment Date;

in case of a change of control;

from 14 December 2024 until 23 November 2025 (excluded), if the arithmetic average, calculated over any period of 10 trading days falling within any period of 20 consecutive trading days preceding the publication of the early redemption notice, of the daily products of the Company’s closing trading share price on Euronext Paris and the conversion/exchange ratio in effect on each trading day during such period exceeds 130% of the principal amount of the Bonds;

and if the total number of the Bonds outstanding is less than 15% of the number of Bonds originally issued.

Conversion/Exchange rights

Bondholders may exercise their conversion/exchange right at any time 40 calendar days after the Issue Date (inclusive) until the 10th business day (exclusive) preceding the earlier of the two following dates: 23 November 2025, or, as the case may be, the date set for any early redemption.

The conversion/exchange ratio is set at the Principal Amount divided by the prevailing initial conversion/exchange price, i.e., initially 65,496.4632 Shares per Bond, subject to subsequent adjustments (as set out in the terms and conditions of the Bonds).

Dilution

Maximum potential dilution will be equal to approximately 7.8% of the outstanding share capital (should the Company decide to exclusively deliver new shares upon exercise of conversion/exchange right), based on an Offering of Bonds for a nominal amount of € 305.3 million.

Placement and offer

The Offering has been conducted in accordance with Article L.411-2, 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier), as per the authorization granted by the Company’s extraordinary general meeting held on May 26th, 2021 (23rd resolution) as amended by the Company’s extraordinary general meeting held on May 24th, 2022 (19th resolution), through an offer to qualified investors only, as defined in article 2 point (e) of Regulation (EU) n° 2017/1129, in France and outside France (excluding the United States of America, Canada, Australia and Japan). There has been nor will be no prospectus, offering circular or any similar offering document produced in connection with the Offering.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, HSBC Continental Europe and Natixis have acted as structuring banks and as joint global coordinators of the Offering (the “Structuring Banks” and the “Joint Global Coordinators”). Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank has acted as co-global coordinator (the “Co-Global Coordinator”), and together with the Joint Global Coordinators and with Société Générale as joint bookrunners (the “Joint Bookrunners”).

Lock-Up

In the context of the Offering, the Company has agreed to a lock-up undertaking ending 90 calendar days following the issue date of the Bonds (inclusive), subject to certain exceptions or waiver of the Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

Subscription from existing shareholders

CMA CGM who holds 9.0% of Air France-KLM has subscribed pro rata to its shareholding, corresponding to a nominal amount of c. € 27 million.

Public information

The Offering of the Bonds is not subject to a prospectus approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) (the “AMF”). This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for or to sell securities.

Detailed information on Air France-KLM, including its business, results, prospects and related risk factors are described in the Company’s universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 4th, 2022 under number D.22-0236 (the “URD”) as supplemented by an amendment to the URD filed with the AMF on May 24th, 2022, which are available together with all the press releases of the Company, the half-year financial report of the Company for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022, and the press release for the three-month period ended 30 September 2022 on the Company’s website (www.airfranceklm.com).

Investor Relations Press Frederic Kahane Michiel Klinkers +33 1 41 56 56 00 frkahane@airfranceklm.com Michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com Mail.mediarelations@airfranceklm.com

Website: www.airfranceklm.com

Attachment



