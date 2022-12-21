U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

Successful Results with TruTrack™ Memory Staple System

·1 min read

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelivation Technologies, a medical device company with a cutting-edge orthopedic portfolio, announced today several case highlights with the TruTrack™ Memory Staple System. To address various deformities and degenerative conditions, the TruTrack™ System offers an extensive selection of low-profile nitinol compression staples for use in surgical applications.

Intelivation Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Intelivation Technologies)
Intelivation Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Intelivation Technologies)

"Surgeon feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and we are looking forward to continued innovation, clinical research, and instrumentation improvement in this space," President Amit Sinha remarked.

Dr. Karl Dunn of Compass Orthopedics observed, "I was impressed by the TruTrack™ One Step drill guide that allowed me to drill and insert the staple through the same instrument. It is simple, yet novel."

Dr. Eric Massa of Ankle and Foot Associates added, "The TruTrack System is great; it makes staple delivery easy by creating a clear open path to the drill holes."

With its successful launch of the TruTrack™ Memory Staple System, Intelivation is quickly working to role out this innovative system nation-wide. Intelivation Technologies will be exhibiting the TruTrack™ system along with other products at the 2023 American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeon's Meeting, held February 9-12, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

About Intelivation Technologies

Intelivation Technologies, dedicated to research and development, is focused on bringing game-changing products to market that make patients' lives better. For further inquiries, interested parties may email contact@intelivationtech.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/successful-results-with-trutrack-memory-staple-system-301708343.html

SOURCE Intelivation Technologies

