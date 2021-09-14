U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.50
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,854.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,414.00
    -22.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,237.00
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.87
    +0.42 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.10
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1830
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.56
    -1.39 (-6.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3863
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,797.02
    +1,494.16 (+3.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,168.03
    +25.15 (+2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,045.83
    -22.60 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Successful Trenching Programme in the Kobada Est Target Confirms Similar Structural Mineralization to Kobada Main Shear

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
African Gold Group, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Figure 1: Identified Shear Zones Across the Property

Figure 1: Identified Shear Zones Across the Property
Figure 1: Identified Shear Zones Across the Property
Figure 1: Identified Shear Zones Across the Property

Figure 2: Location of the Three Preliminary Trenches Within and East of the Kobada Est Shear

Figure 2: Location of the Three Preliminary Trenches Within and East of the Kobada Est Shear
Figure 2: Location of the Three Preliminary Trenches Within and East of the Kobada Est Shear
Figure 2: Location of the Three Preliminary Trenches Within and East of the Kobada Est Shear

Figure 3: Plan View of the Mineralisation within Trench No 3 Within the Kobada Est Shear

Figure 3: Plan View of the Mineralisation within Trench No 3 Within the Kobada Est Shear
Figure 3: Plan View of the Mineralisation within Trench No 3 Within the Kobada Est Shear
Figure 3: Plan View of the Mineralisation within Trench No 3 Within the Kobada Est Shear

Figure 4: Plan View of Mineralisation Within Trench No 1 and Trench No 2 East of the Kobada Est Shear

Figure 4: Plan View of Mineralisation Within Trench No 1 and Trench No 2 East of the Kobada Est Shear
Figure 4: Plan View of Mineralisation Within Trench No 1 and Trench No 2 East of the Kobada Est Shear
Figure 4: Plan View of Mineralisation Within Trench No 1 and Trench No 2 East of the Kobada Est Shear

Figure 5: Trench Photos

Figure 5: Trench Photos
Figure 5: Trench Photos
Figure 5: Trench Photos

Figure 6: Structures and Mineralisation Observed in Pit No 1

Figure 6: Structures and Mineralisation Observed in Pit No 1
Figure 6: Structures and Mineralisation Observed in Pit No 1
Figure 6: Structures and Mineralisation Observed in Pit No 1

Figure 7: Structures and Mineralisation Observed in Pit No 2

Figure 7: Structures and Mineralisation Observed in Pit No 2
Figure 7: Structures and Mineralisation Observed in Pit No 2
Figure 7: Structures and Mineralisation Observed in Pit No 2

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG, OTC: AGGFF, FRA: 3A61) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce positive results from the preliminary trenching programme in the Kobada Est exploration target. The Kobada Est trenching programme was completed in June 2021 and consisted of three trenches with a combined length of 260 m.

The Kobada Est is a part of a group of permits located on the western flank of the Bougouni basin covering an area of 63,679 acres. The shear zones discovered in the Kobada Est concession form a part of the combined 55 km shear strikes, identified across the three concessions from previous geophysics and soil geochemistry.

Highlights:

  • The trenching program continues to expand the footprint of the mineralised shear zones discovered on the property across the years.

  • Two of the three trenches intersected mineralisation, extending laterally for hundred of meters

  • Artisanal mining in the vicinity also shows structures and mineralisation within or close proximity to the target area.

  • One trench has returned a 22 m wide mineralised zone @ 1.1 g/t or 16 m @ 1.4 g/t.

  • Preliminary trenching and artisanal pits confirm similar mineralisation and structural environment as the Kobada Main shear.

Danny Callow, CEO of African Gold Group, commented:
“We are pleased to see such impressive results as part of our regional exploration programme within our Kobada Est exploration concession area. This is the first time we have followed up prior programmes with trenching to determine possible gold mineralisation, and the results are very pleasing. From this trenching it's clear that a drilling programme should be designed to determine the continuity of the mineralisation identified in the trenching. Kobada Est is part of our overall strike system of 55 km identified within our mining permit (Kobada) and Faraba and Kobada Est exploration concessions. These results further reinforce our thesis that the exploration upside within our permits is significant, and we look forwards to taking Kobada Est to the next stage of exploration.“

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33afdf16-21c8-40a6-8709-e8e9c77d3fc1

Kobada Est Trenching Campaign

The 2021 Kobada preliminary trenching campaign was completed in June 2021 with the aim of confirming mineralisation and mapping structures that could confirm the potential of the Kobada Est target area. The preliminary trenches were excavated around the artisanal mining, in the vicinity of the predicted shear zone, which have also been beneficial in surficial sampling and structure mapping.

The three trenches, which total 260 m, were excavated in or just east of the delineated Kobada Est shear zone as defined by the recent reinterpretation of the previous geophysics. Two of the three trenches intersected mineralisation in varying degrees. Trench No 3 located in the Kobada Est shear zone had the best mineralisation. The trench was 30 m in length of which 22 m was mineralised. The grade over the mineralised width was 1.4 g/t over 16 m or 1.1 g/t over 22 m. Trench No 2, located just east of the shear, was also mineralised but the mineralisation zone was narrow and associated with single veins. The trenches were sighted based on artisanal mining pits, geophysics and soil geochemical anomalies.

Trench ID

Strike

Total Length

Sampled Length

Depth

No. of Samples

º

m

m

m

TR_1

135

150

25

2 - 8.5

15

TR_2

135

80

78

2 - 3

78

TR_3

30

30

28

2

28

Table 1: Details of the Three Trenches

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a1240ce-ef03-4f0d-81ac-245ed1e23684

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2aa93a3a-fd08-43ea-a20d-3bd47940dd75

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd12b7be-d8d8-448d-8f92-c52c9300cd61

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdc8b56b-7fda-48c1-bf43-5a433badb8d7

Artisanal Mining

Active artisanal mining pits have been mapped and sampled within and in close proximity of the Kobada Est shear zone which has been beneficial in opening mineralised zones and structures. The structures mapped in the artisanal pits and trenches have highlighted similarities to what has been observed in the Kobada Main shear zone with some highly mineralised veins. The grab samples were taken in pit 1 and pit 2 range from trace to 29.7 g/t. The structures are oriented predominantly in an NNE / SSW and E / W direction as is expected and is consistent with the Kobada Main shear zone and with this type of dextral Riedel shear mineralisation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57049ba5-5df2-49a7-8017-58520b032671

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1cd781e-3f93-4c15-b893-56533f1f37dc

The preliminary trenching work has delivered impressive results for the mineralisation potential of the Kobada Est shear zone and will be followed up with additional trenching and drilling to test the target area in more detail.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Uwe Engelmann, BSc (Zoo. & Bot.), BSc Hons (Geol.), Pr.Sci.Nat. No. 400058/08, MGSSA, a director of Minxcon (Pty) Ltd. with respect to mineral resources, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group is a TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AGG) listed exploration and development company with a focus on building Africa’s next mid-tier gold producer. The Company has a highly experienced board and management team with a proven track record in the African mining sector operating mines from development through to production. AGG’s principal asset is the Kobada Project in southern Mali, which is in an advanced stage of development having completed the NI 43-101 technical report of the Company titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on Kobada Gold Project in Mali” with an effective date of June 17, 2020and is targeting gold production of 100,000 oz per annum. As well as the initial Kobada Gold Project, other exploration locations have been identified on the Kobada, Faraba and Kobada Est concessions, offering potential for an increase in resource. For more information regarding African Gold Group visit our website at www.africangoldgroup.com.

For more information:

Danny Callow
President and Chief Executive Officer
+ (27) 76 411 3803
Danny.Callow@africangoldgroup.com

Daniyal Baizak
Vice President, Corporate Development
+1 (647) 835 9617
Daniyal.Baizak@africangoldgroup.com

Scott Eldridge
Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
+1 (604) 722 5381
Scott.Eldridge@africangoldgroup.com

Camarco (Financial PR)
Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis
+44 (0) 20 3757 4997
AfricanGoldGroup@camarco.co.uk

Cautionary statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding, the exploration plans of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of AGG to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: upcoming exploration campaigns at the Project, any upside potential, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although AGG has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. AGG does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Oracle stock slips after Q1 revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Oracle's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • Here are two large tech stocks to avoid, according to Goldman Sachs

    There's still some opportunity among large-cap internet stocks, but investors should steer clear of two names, according to Goldman Sachs.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With Heavy Short Interest

    Right now, markets are giving investors opposing trends simultaneously. The S&P and NASDAQ have posted strong year-to-date gains. At the same time, however, Wall Street strategists are growing more concerned that a slowing U.S. economy could derail the stock market’s record run. It’s an environment full of risk, and so risk-friendly investors are finding plenty of options – including short trading. Short trading is betting on the risks to play out; it’s buying into a position using borrowed shar

  • Why GameStop and Other Meme Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened It's hard to know what drives the moves in so-called meme stocks. But after some actual good news for the business helped shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings today, it may just be the others are moving in sympathy.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Tumbled on Monday

    The endpoint security specialist was hit with an analyst downgrade. But the devil is in the details.

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.

  • Why SmileDirectClub Shares Surged Higher Today

    SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) is trading higher on abnormally high volume during Monday's session as traders on social media circulate the stock, highlighting its high short interest. The average session volume is about 6.5 million. The daily trading volume for Monday's session was over 42 million. SmileDirectClub was one of the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. The percentage of the float sold short is about 33%, according to data from Benzinga Pro. SmileDirectClu

  • General Electric Investors: Prepare for a Bumpy Quarter

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) latest investor update left Wall Street concerned that the industrial giant's third-quarter report might not be as positive as many had expected. For reference, management's game plan is for GE Aviation to return to its former glory in line with a recovery in commercial aviation. Meanwhile, GE Healthcare should remain a solid earnings and cash flow generator, and management plans to buff up the margins of GE Power and GE Renewable Energy through improved execution.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now, As Palantir Targets New Entry?

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • ‘China is going back to a policy of total control’: Wolfpack Research Founde

    Dan David, Founder & CIO at Wolfpack Research,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on Chinese stocks amid China’s continued crackdowns.

  • Here's Why iRhythm Technologies Stock Is Making Big Gains Today

    A new CEO with an impressive record is giving investors hope for a rapid turnaround for the heart monitor maker.

  • Like Dividends? You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    They're not complicated companies. They're just simple, cash-driving business being very well run.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Chinese tech stocks seeing declines across the board — here’s why

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the latest regulatory concerns facing Chinese tech stocks, as well as recent comments on the country's electric vehicle makers.&nbsp;